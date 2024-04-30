Connect with us

News

Supreme Court Denies Elon Musk's Appeal Over SEC Settlement on Tesla Tweets
Advertisement

News

Pakistan Receives $1.1 Billion IMF Loan Tranche Amid Economic Concerns

News

Japan's Nikkei Follows Wall Street Higher; Fed Policy Meeting This Week

News

China's Yuan Retreats Against Dollar Ahead of Long Holiday and Fed Meeting

News

Charlotte, North Carolina 4 Police Officer Killed While Serving Warrants

News

Florida's Dolphin Diagnosed With Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu as Alarm Grows Over Species Spread

News

China to Launch Robotic Spacecraft on Mission to Moon's Far Side

News

New NHTSA Rule Mandates Automatic Emergency Braking in U.S. Vehicles By 2029

News

Bangladesh Shuts Down Schools Again Amid Severe Heatwave

News

Bank of Thailand to Launch QR Code Cross-Border Payments with India

News

Duchess of Edinburgh 'Sophie' Makes First Royal Visit to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

News

Thailand Sees Record-Breaking Spike in Electricity Usage Amid Soaring Temperatures

News

Stocks Fall As MicroStrategy Misses Q1 Earnings Expectations

News

ExxonMobil In Talks With Turkish LNG Over $1.1 Billion Deal, FT Reports

News

Oil Industry Jobs Support 70 Million Jobs Worldwide, According To OPEC's Secretary General

News

IMF Approves Approved $1.1 Billion Final Loan Tranche For Pakistan

News

Hong Kong Transgender Activist Receives New Identity Card After Seven-Year Legal Battle

News

Who is Humza Yousaf?: Former Head of SNP & First Muslim Party Leader In the UK

News

FDA Has Published Its Final Regulations Regarding Laboratory-Developed Tests

News

Financial Times, OpenAI Sign Content Licensing Partnership For AI Model Training

News

Supreme Court Denies Elon Musk’s Appeal Over SEC Settlement on Tesla Tweets

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Supreme Court Denies Elon Musk's Appeal Over SEC Settlement on Tesla Tweets

(CTN News) – The Supreme Court dismissed Elon Musk‘s appeal on Monday over a settlement with securities regulators that required him to obtain prior approval for some social media posts about Tesla, the electric vehicle firm he controls.

The justices did not comment, leaving in place lower-court findings against Elon Musk, who claimed that the condition constitutes “prior restraint” on his speech, a violation of the First Amendment.

download 10

“Elon Musk’s Twitter Remarks Lead to Supreme Court Decision on Tesla’s SEC Settlement”

The action comes from remarks Musk sent on Twitter in 2018, claiming to have secured money to take Tesla private. The tweets caused the company’s share price to rise, resulting in a temporary suspension of trade.

The deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission required that his Twitter messages, now identified as X, be vetted first by a Tesla attorney.

It also demanded that Musk and Tesla pay civil fines for tweets in which Musk said he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

The funding was not secured; therefore, Tesla stayed public.

The SEC’s initial enforcement case against Musk claimed that his tweets regarding going private violated anti-fraud provisions of securities laws. In 2021, the government examined if Musk breached the deal by asking Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock without first getting approval.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies