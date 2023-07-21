Thailand Tourism Rebounds With 15 Million Visitors in Seven Months

In the first seven months of this year Thailand has welcomed 15 million foreign visitors. The growing number of foreign visitors to Thailand is a result of northern hemisphere countries’ summer vacations, according to deputy government spokesman Rachada Dhnadirek.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has promoted its latest marketing initiative, “Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness: New Chapters New Experience,” which intends to promote medical tourism in order to draw wellness travellers with significant spending power.

To distribute revenue from domestic tourism to the people of Thailand, TAT intends to promote regional attractions in each area.

According to Ms. Rachada, TAT anticipates earning three trillion baht from tourism in 2019, of which 1.92 trillion baht will come from foreign visitors and 1.08 trillion baht from domestic ones.

Thailand has gained popularity this year as a venue for filming in addition to becoming a well-known tourism destination following Covid-19.

246 productions from 32 nations used Thailand as a filming destination in the first half of 2023, according to the Thailand Film Office (TFO), a division of the Department of Tourism. According to the TFO, 143 foreign films were filmed in Thailand within the same time frame last year.

According to reports, the United States spent the most on film production in Thailand, spending 519 million baht on 14 projects. China came in second with 349 million baht, followed by Hong Kong with 328 million baht, the United Kingdom with 261 million baht, Germany with 201 million baht, and China with 349 million baht on 17 projects.

The TFO said that the Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha-led Thai government has provided incentives for foreign filmmakers to choose Thailand as their shooting location, including a 15%–20% cash rebate for those who invest at least 50 million baht.

According to the TFO, the process of awarding work permits for foreign filmmakers to shoot in Thailand has been simplified, taking three days for the assessment of a visa for a commercial or music video and five to ten days for a movie, television series, or reality show.

King the Land, a well-liked Korean TV series, and Keep Running, a Chinese variety programme, both shot scenes in Thailand in 2023.

Tourist Destinations

Thailand is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, rich cultural heritage, vibrant cities, and diverse natural landscapes. Here are some key aspects of tourism in Thailand: