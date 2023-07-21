News
Thailand Tourism Rebounds With 15 Million Visitors in Seven Months
In the first seven months of this year Thailand has welcomed 15 million foreign visitors. The growing number of foreign visitors to Thailand is a result of northern hemisphere countries’ summer vacations, according to deputy government spokesman Rachada Dhnadirek.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has promoted its latest marketing initiative, “Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness: New Chapters New Experience,” which intends to promote medical tourism in order to draw wellness travellers with significant spending power.
To distribute revenue from domestic tourism to the people of Thailand, TAT intends to promote regional attractions in each area.
According to Ms. Rachada, TAT anticipates earning three trillion baht from tourism in 2019, of which 1.92 trillion baht will come from foreign visitors and 1.08 trillion baht from domestic ones.
Thailand has gained popularity this year as a venue for filming in addition to becoming a well-known tourism destination following Covid-19.
246 productions from 32 nations used Thailand as a filming destination in the first half of 2023, according to the Thailand Film Office (TFO), a division of the Department of Tourism. According to the TFO, 143 foreign films were filmed in Thailand within the same time frame last year.
According to reports, the United States spent the most on film production in Thailand, spending 519 million baht on 14 projects. China came in second with 349 million baht, followed by Hong Kong with 328 million baht, the United Kingdom with 261 million baht, Germany with 201 million baht, and China with 349 million baht on 17 projects.
The TFO said that the Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha-led Thai government has provided incentives for foreign filmmakers to choose Thailand as their shooting location, including a 15%–20% cash rebate for those who invest at least 50 million baht.
According to the TFO, the process of awarding work permits for foreign filmmakers to shoot in Thailand has been simplified, taking three days for the assessment of a visa for a commercial or music video and five to ten days for a movie, television series, or reality show.
King the Land, a well-liked Korean TV series, and Keep Running, a Chinese variety programme, both shot scenes in Thailand in 2023.
Tourist Destinations
Thailand is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, rich cultural heritage, vibrant cities, and diverse natural landscapes. Here are some key aspects of tourism in Thailand:
- Bangkok: The capital city of Thailand, Bangkok, is a bustling metropolis known for its lively street markets, ornate temples (such as Wat Pho and Wat Arun), and vibrant nightlife. The city offers a mix of modernity and tradition, making it a must-visit destination for many travelers.
- Beaches and Islands: Thailand is famous for its stunning beaches and picturesque islands. Destinations like Phuket, Koh Samui, Krabi, Koh Phi Phi, and Koh Lanta are favored by tourists seeking sun, sea, and sand.
- Cultural and Historical Sites: Thailand has a rich history and a wealth of cultural sites. Places like Ayutthaya, Sukhothai, and Chiang Mai offer a glimpse into Thailand’s ancient past with their well-preserved ruins and temples.
- Floating Markets: Thailand’s floating markets, such as Damnoen Saduak and Amphawa, are iconic attractions where you can experience the traditional way of buying and selling goods from boats.
- Thai Cuisine: Thai food is loved and appreciated worldwide, and in Thailand, you’ll find an incredible variety of flavorful dishes. From street food to fine dining, the country’s cuisine is a major draw for tourists.
- Adventure and Nature: For adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts, Thailand offers activities like jungle trekking, zip-lining, scuba diving, and snorkeling. National parks such as Khao Sok and Doi Inthanon provide opportunities to explore the country’s diverse flora and fauna.
- Festivals and Events: Thailand hosts various festivals and events throughout the year, like Songkran (Thai New Year), Loy Krathong, and the Phi Ta Khon Ghost Festival. These celebrations showcase the country’s cultural diversity and are often a highlight for visitors.
- Hospitality and Wellness: Thai people are known for their warm hospitality, making visitors feel welcome and at home. The country is also known for its wellness and spa offerings, attracting those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.