Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have Agreed to Fight Each Other in a Cage Match

(CTN News) – Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, have agreed to square off in a cage match.

On Twitter, Mr. Musk declared he was “up for a cage fight” with Mr. Zuckerberg.

Inside the Epic Battle: What to Expect from Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

CEO of Facebook and Instagram parent firm Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, responded to Elon Musk’s “send me location” tweet with a screenshot of Musk’s original tweet.

“The story speaks for itself,” a spokeswoman for Meta told the BBC.

In response to Zuckerberg’s comment, Musk said, “Vegas Octagon.”

The Octagon is the fenced-in, competition arena where UFC fights take place. The headquarters of the UFC can be found in Sin City.

Mr. Musk, who will turn 52 later this month, also tweeted, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

Possibly implying that his challenge to Mr. Zuckerberg was not fully serious, he tweeted short films of walruses.

His tweet continued, “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

Mr. Zuckerberg, at age 39, has already begun training in MMA and has lately won jiu-jitsu events.

When the BBC asked Twitter for comment, the company declined to respond.

Social media users are arguing who they think would win the fight, and some have even uploaded mocked-up posters advertising the fight as memes.

Business expert Seyi Taylor, for instance, posted images of the two tech company CEOs on Twitter with the caption, “Choose your fighter.”

Nick Peet, a journalist who covers MMA for the BBC, said that UFC president Dana White would be “licking his lips at the possibility of putting this fight on” if it were ever proposed.

He claimed, “mostly because of Elon Musk and his personality and his eccentric character,” that he thought there was a good chance it could actually go forward. His track record shows he is not the type to voluntarily stand aside.

When asked, though, he was adamant about his prediction: “Zuckerberg all day!” There is a 12-year age gap between you two. The guy is noticeably diminutive. Approximately 6 feet tall, Elon. I give him 5 feet, 7 inches. Plus, Elon is probably a few of stone heavier than he is.

However, Mr. Musk has had almost no training at all. It wouldn’t be hard for Zuckerberg to take his back, put his arms around his neck, and give him a good old cuddle and choke him out, even if he’s only been training Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 18 months.

Mr. Musk has a track record of making claims that turn out to be false or unrealistic.

In April, he reportedly told the BBC he had appointed his dog Twitter’s CEO.

He claimed on Twitter 2017 that he obtained “verbal government approval” to build a hyperloop that would run between New York City and Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. This has not materialized as of yet.

After Musk tweeted in 2018 that he wanted to take Tesla private, authorities compelled him to resign as chair.

Mr. Musk has also followed through on some of his claims, such as resigning as Twitter CEO last year after people favoured the move in a poll he conducted.

However, he had previously announced his intention to leave his position as CEO in November 2022.