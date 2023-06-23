Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (June 23rd – 25th)

(CTN NEWS) – Enjoy a rejuvenating break this weekend. Enjoy a variety of activities in Bangkok that will calm your mind and help you make lifelong memories.

This list consists of thrilling excursions, self-care practises, and priceless experiences for a revitalising experience.

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (June 23 – 25)

Join the “Celebration of Love” Concert

Participate in RCB Music’s “Celebration of Love” concert, the grand finale of Pride Month events! Embrace diversity and support the global queer community with electrifying beats from pop royalty including Jennifer Kim, Waii, Marsha, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish.

This last weekend in June, dance the night away in honour of love in all its manifestations!

Entrance fee: Free

Date: June 24

Time: 16:00 – 18:00

Location: First floor, RCB Artery, River City Bangkok

Google maps: River City Bangkok

Enjoy the “Strength Exercise” exhibition

Check out a dramatic art exhibit that examines the darker aspects of humanity and is inspired by the artist’s most recent experiences during the pandemic.

The installation “Strength Exercise,” which was made by Michela Sena, showcases the artist’s attempts to build resilience and get through feelings of anxiety, dread, and sadness.

The compelling artwork in this exhibition celebrates newly discovered independence, happiness, determination, and tranquilly.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: Now – July 9

Opening times: 11:00 – 19:00 (Closed on Mondays)

Location: Tang Contemporary Art Bangkok, River City

Google maps: River City Bangkok

Take your friends to Playsquare Laser Tag

Come inside an exciting laser tag arena that is 600 square metres in size and expertly designed to mimic a space battleground.

With six soaring storeys of Australian cutting-edge technology, experience a real space voyage.

Grab your laser rifle, don your brilliant armour, and unleash your interstellar warrior as you manoeuvre around the spectacular battle arena.

Entrance fee: Starting at 600 baht

Opening times: Monday – Friday 11:00 – 20:00 / Saturday – Sunday 10:30 – 20:00

Location: Second floor, Central World

Google maps: centralwOrld

Enjoy live music at the Saxophone Pub & Restaurant

Find out more about the legendary Saxophone Pub & Restaurant, a fascinating music venue with a 30-year history that continues to fascinate music lovers.

Take in live performances of Jazz, Blues, Reggae, and international Pop that appeal to a range of tastes. There are two floors in the pub, and each one provides a unique experience.

On the lower floor, you may find cosy table seating near to the stage and take in the music. A vantage point from which to enjoy the live music is provided by a floating platform on the upper floor.

Saxophone Pub also provides a delicious selection of food and beverages to round out the experience.

Opening times: 18:00 – 02:00

Location: Phaya Thai

Google maps: Saxophone Pub & Restaurant

Visit the Hiddenwoods Cafe

Escape to the peaceful Hiddenwoods Cafe to escape the busy city of Bangkok and the smoky, dusty air.

Visitors can drive and park close by, take a short boat ride, and then enjoy a nice 200-meter nature stroll at this quiet location in Bang Krachao.

Enjoy the surroundings in their natural state, breathe in the river breeze, and delight in home-cooked meals made with premium ingredients.

Enjoy a rejuvenating and delicious escape in this peaceful setting.

Opening times: 10:30 – 18:00 (Closed on Mondays)

Location: Samut Prakan

Google maps: Hiddenwoods Cafe / e-scooter rental shop

So there you have it! Enjoy a wonderful weekend!

