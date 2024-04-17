Donald Trump Faces Contempt Motion After New York Trial Social Media Posts

(CTN News) – Donald Trump posted his first Truth Social post about his disdain for the trial, specifically his required attendance, shortly after the first day of his criminal trial in Manhattan ended.

On Tuesday, the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, filed a motion seeking a contempt of court order against Trump for violating a partial gag order.

According to prosecutors, Donald Trump violated his gag order three times by posting on social media about Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. In response, they requested a $3,000 fine from the judge. The alleged violations will be heard by Merchan on 23 April.

Judge Juan Merchan enjoined Trump to attend the trial every day it is in session, according to Trump’s posts. Stormy Daniels will testify about Trump’s hush-money payments to her before the 2016 election as part of the trial, which is expected to last at least six weeks. There was a brief affair between Daniels and Trump in 2006, according to Daniels.

He said he would miss his son’s high school graduation if he attended the trial.

After the court concluded on Monday afternoon, Donald Trump wrote, “Who will explain to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a great student at a wonderful school, that his father will likely not be able to attend his graduation ceremony, something we’ve been discussing for years.” Merchan was described as a “conflicted and corrupt New York State Judge” who was overseeing “a bogus Biden Case”.

Additionally, Donald Trump said he would be unable to attend the January 6 arguments regarding his presidential immunity claim.

There is such a disdain and disrespect toward our nation’s Supreme Court, especially when it is discussing such a crucial subject as Presidential Immunity. Without it, our country would stand no chance. Truth Social was where Trump wrote.

The gag order Merchan imposed on Donald Trump before the trial began only covers prosecutors other than Bragg, witnesses, court employees, jurors and their families. The judge, if Trump is found guilty, will decide Trump’s sentence, so Trump is free to criticize Merchan himself. However, criticizing Merchan will probably not help Trump win favor with the judge.

After Donald Trump posted about Merchan’s daughter, who worked for a company that aided Democratic candidates with digital campaigns, Merchan extended the gag order to cover his family and Bragg’s family. Both Trump and his lawyers have tried to get Merchan recused from the case, but to no avail.

According to Trump’s lawyers, his posts were not covered by the gag order as he responded to witnesses’ allegations. Merchan was also called a “Trump Hating Judge” in another post on Tuesday morning. He felt that he would not be allowed to respond to people who lie on TV and spew hatred all day long.

As Donald Trump wrote, “he is running roughshod over my lawyers and legal team.” I want to speak or at least respond. Interference in elections! UNCONSTITUTIONAL, RIGGED TRIAL! Get rid of the gag order!

