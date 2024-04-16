Connect with us

Thailand Urges Vigilance Amid Israel-Iran Tensions in the Middle East

Arsi Mughal

Published

20 mins ago

on

Thailand Urges Vigilance Amid Israel-Iran Tensions in the Middle East

(CTN News) – Thailand’s embassies in the Middle East have been urged to continue monitoring tensions between Israel and Iran.

According to a statement issued Monday by Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, roughly 28,000 Thais are currently residing in Israel and approximately 300 in Iran.

According to the ministry, Thai embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran frequently communicate with Thai communities to keep them updated on changes in the situation.

At this time, there are no reports of Thai nationals in Israel or Iran being directly impacted or injured by the current situation,” the ministry stated.

Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday in response to a strike in Damascus, Syria, earlier this month.

Thailand, according to the ministry, is deeply worried about the current situation in the Middle East and has asked all parties to take extreme caution to prevent the situation from developing further, which would surely harm innocent civilians.

The statement stated, “We will continue to follow developments closely and will coordinate with the relevant agencies on further assistance to Thai nationals in the affected areas.”

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry urged Thai nationals in the region to follow the news and recommendations of local authorities and relevant embassies and to contact the embassy in Tel Aviv and Tehran for immediate help.
