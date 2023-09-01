Connect with us

News

Alerts Raised as Thailand Cybercrime Hits US$2.5Million Per Day
Advertisement

News Regional News

Thailand Raises Elite Card Visa By 500 Percent to US$142,000

News World News

Nighttime Fire Leaves 74 Dead in South Africa

News News Asia

15 People Dead After Firefighters Went to the Wrong Address

News Regional News

Police Search for Mother of Newborn Baby's Found Dead on Beach

News

How China Became the King of New Nuclear Power, and how the U.S. is trying to Stage a Comeback

News

China Could Live Two Years Longer After Cutting Air Pollution by 42%

News

New York City Allows Azan on Loudspeakers on Fridays

News

White House Warns North Korea Against Arms Sales to Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

News

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Recommends Easing Marijuana Restrictions

News

Bank of England's Projected Losses on Bonds to Impact UK Economy

News Southern Thailand

Man in Thailand Survives 5 Story Fall from Hotel and Walks Away

News Regional News

Thailand Gets Tough on Scammers Seizing US$28.5 Million in Assets

News

Ann Napaporn, a Rising Star of Thai folk Music, was Killed in a Car Accident

News

Flight Attendants of American Airlines Vote for Authorization of a Strike

News

LOGIC STUNNS FANS WITH NEW SELFIE SHOWCASING PHYSICAL TRANSFORMATION

News

Air Pollution in Pakistan's Urban Centers Could Cut Life Expectancy by Up to 4 Years

News

India Protests China's New Map Claiming Indian Territory Amid Border Tensions

News

IMF Requests Written Relief Plan for Electricity Bills as Countrywide Protests Persist In Pakistan

Business News

Mark Thompson, Former BBC and New York Times Executive, Takes the Helm at CNN

News

Alerts Raised as Thailand Cybercrime Hits US$2.5Million Per Day

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s (SET) Research Department, cybercrime are predicted to cause around US$22.8 billion in harm per day to victims worldwide this year, with US$2,5 million per day being realised in Thailand.

Thailand had 21 million internet users at the beginning of 2023, accounting for 85.3% of the entire population. This exceeds the global average of 64.4%.

Thais spend an average of seven hours per day on the internet, placing them among the top ten in the world.

Thais also use their smartphones to complete online transactions, allowing them to quickly explore cyberspace. However, as cyberthreats become more prevalent, this opens the door for hackers if they are not adequately cautious when completing such transactions, according to the agency.

The global cost of cyberthreats continues to rise. It is anticipated that the cost of cyberthreats would reach up to $8 trillion by 2023, prompting governments around the world to understand the need of managing cyberthreats.

cybercrime Thailand

This is consistent with a survey from last year’s World Economic Forum, which indicated that 95% of company leaders believe cybersecurity is a top priority. Indeed, cybersecurity should be addressed as part of a risk management plan for an organisation.

Cybercrime is unquestionably on the rise in Thailand. Over a one-year period, there were 218,210 online complaints concerning cybercrime threats, with a total damage worth of $930 million, or $2,5 million each day.

The majority of this damage was done on a personal level in cases involving contact centre gangs.

Suits arising from online purchases of products or services but failing to receive them, loan shark applications, Ponzi scams, and investment fraud are also on the rise.

According to a report by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), 551 cyberthreat incidents occurred between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, with two out of every three cases involving attacks on government and other important agencies’ websites.

The majority of the targets were educational and public health organisations. Private businesses were also impacted. Situations resulting in data leakage or obstructing access to information or work systems are examples. In certain circumstances, it takes a long time to resolve the issue, which has far-reaching consequences.

The SET recommends that all sectors be aware of cyberthreats and collaborate to prevent them. Be aware that no investment produces an inflated return, according to the department.

Investors should confirm information with the appropriate authorities directly. Be cautious; do not hurry into an investment or transaction without first exercising proper caution. These precautions would help lower the likelihood of being a victim of a cyberthreat, according to the report.

cybercrime Thailand

Cybercrime in Thailand

Thailand, like many other countries, faces challenges related to cybercrime. Some common types of cybercrime that have been reported in Thailand include:

  1. Phishing and Online Scams: Cybercriminals use deceptive emails, websites, or messages to trick individuals into revealing personal information, such as passwords, credit card details, or bank account numbers.
  2. Ransomware Attacks: In these attacks, cybercriminals encrypt a victim’s data and demand a ransom payment in exchange for providing the decryption key. Ransomware can affect individuals, businesses, and even government organizations.
  3. Online Fraud: Cybercriminals engage in various forms of online fraud, such as online shopping fraud, investment scams, and fake charity schemes.
  4. Data Breaches: Hackers may target databases or websites to steal sensitive information, including personal data, financial records, and intellectual property.
  5. Cyberbullying: Like in other countries, cyberbullying is also a concern in Thailand, with social media platforms and other online channels used to harass or harm individuals.
  6. Child Exploitation: Thailand has had issues with online child exploitation, including the production, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

The Thai government has taken several measures to combat cybercrime and strengthen cybersecurity within the country. They have enacted laws and regulations to address various forms of cybercriminal activity and promote online safety. Additionally, the Thai police and cybersecurity agencies have worked to enhance their capabilities to investigate and respond to cybercrime incidents.

However, the cyber threat landscape is constantly evolving, and cybercriminals continue to find new ways to exploit vulnerabilities. As such, it’s important for individuals, businesses, and the government to stay vigilant, educate themselves about potential risks, and employ cybersecurity best practices to mitigate the impact of cybercrime in Thailand or any other country.

For the most current and specific information on cybercrime in Thailand, it’s best to refer to up-to-date sources from law enforcement agencies, government websites, or reputable news outlets.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs