Alerts Raised as Thailand Cybercrime Hits US$2.5Million Per Day

According to the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s (SET) Research Department, cybercrime are predicted to cause around US$22.8 billion in harm per day to victims worldwide this year, with US$2,5 million per day being realised in Thailand.

Thailand had 21 million internet users at the beginning of 2023, accounting for 85.3% of the entire population. This exceeds the global average of 64.4%.

Thais spend an average of seven hours per day on the internet, placing them among the top ten in the world.

Thais also use their smartphones to complete online transactions, allowing them to quickly explore cyberspace. However, as cyberthreats become more prevalent, this opens the door for hackers if they are not adequately cautious when completing such transactions, according to the agency.

The global cost of cyberthreats continues to rise. It is anticipated that the cost of cyberthreats would reach up to $8 trillion by 2023, prompting governments around the world to understand the need of managing cyberthreats.

This is consistent with a survey from last year’s World Economic Forum, which indicated that 95% of company leaders believe cybersecurity is a top priority. Indeed, cybersecurity should be addressed as part of a risk management plan for an organisation.

Cybercrime is unquestionably on the rise in Thailand. Over a one-year period, there were 218,210 online complaints concerning cybercrime threats, with a total damage worth of $930 million, or $2,5 million each day.

The majority of this damage was done on a personal level in cases involving contact centre gangs.

Suits arising from online purchases of products or services but failing to receive them, loan shark applications, Ponzi scams, and investment fraud are also on the rise.

According to a report by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), 551 cyberthreat incidents occurred between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, with two out of every three cases involving attacks on government and other important agencies’ websites.

The majority of the targets were educational and public health organisations. Private businesses were also impacted. Situations resulting in data leakage or obstructing access to information or work systems are examples. In certain circumstances, it takes a long time to resolve the issue, which has far-reaching consequences.

The SET recommends that all sectors be aware of cyberthreats and collaborate to prevent them. Be aware that no investment produces an inflated return, according to the department.

Investors should confirm information with the appropriate authorities directly. Be cautious; do not hurry into an investment or transaction without first exercising proper caution. These precautions would help lower the likelihood of being a victim of a cyberthreat, according to the report.