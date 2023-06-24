Cyber Crime Police Issue Warning About Thailand’s Top 10 Online Scams

On Friday, Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) issued a warning regarding the top 10 methods scammers use to defraud victims online nationwide. According to CCIB spokeswoman Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, the bureau intended to alert people following an increase in reported online scam victims of cyber crime.

He stated that since the bureau’s online complaint submission centre launched on March 1, last year, around 37,900 persons have filed complaints, totaling 4.59 billion baht in total damage.

Scam communications can be delivered via a variety of channels, including short message services (SMS), online ad displays on social media, and human calls, all of which promise victims a huge income from simple online work.

According to Pol Col Krissana, the top ten methods include arranging online purchases, in which a scammer sends a link impersonating prominent e-commerce sites such as Shopee, Lazada, or Amazon to victims, who are then asked to place and pay for orders that they never get.

Another fraud is earning money by clicking “like” or “share” buttons. Another option is to get money by viewing videos on YouTube or TikTok. A fourth tactic is to pay for product or service reviews, and a fifth is to post advertisements looking for someone to spend the night in a hotel.

Other methods include advertising for packing products, doing crafts at home, increasing internet viewership, being fashion critics, and short video editing for those without experience.

All of them entail the victim parting with money. This is sometimes done in order to be eligible for “special tasks,” which entail additional incentives for doing something incorrectly or failing to complete the task. Scammers always ask for large sums of money and then leave, according to Pol Col Krissana.

He encouraged people not to apply for employment via text messages or internet ads that promise quick money, and to check Chaladohn.com for blacklisted phone and bank account numbers.

Cyber Crime in Thailand

Cybercrime is a significant issue in Thailand, as it is in many other countries around the world. The rapid growth of technology and the internet has provided new opportunities for criminals to engage in various forms of cybercriminal activities. Here are some common types of cybercrime in Thailand:

1. Online Scams: Phishing scams, advance-fee frauds, and other online scams are prevalent in Thailand. Criminals use deceptive methods to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information or sending money.

2. Identity Theft: Cybercriminals steal personal information, such as credit card details, social security numbers, or login credentials, to commit fraud or other illegal activities.

3. Hacking: Unauthorized access to computer systems, networks, or websites is a widespread cybercrime. Hackers may deface websites, steal data, or disrupt services.

4. Malware Attacks: Malicious software, such as viruses, worms, or ransomware, is used to gain unauthorized access to systems, steal data, or disrupt operations.

5. Online Child Exploitation: The internet has unfortunately become a platform for the sexual exploitation of children. Thailand has faced challenges in combating this form of cybercrime.

6. Data Breaches: Cybercriminals may target organizations to gain access to sensitive data, including customer information, financial records, or trade secrets. These breaches can have significant consequences for individuals and businesses.

7. Cyberbullying: The rise of social media has led to an increase in cyberbullying incidents, where individuals harass, intimidate, or threaten others online.

To address cybercrime, Thailand has enacted laws and established agencies to combat these activities. The Computer Crime Act of 2007 is the primary legislation used to prosecute cybercriminals. Additionally, the Thai government has collaborated with international organizations to enhance cybersecurity measures and raise awareness about online safety.

It’s important for individuals to practice good cybersecurity habits, such as using strong passwords, regularly updating software, being cautious of suspicious emails or links, and avoiding sharing personal information with unknown sources.