Connect with us

News

Thousands of Dead Fish Found in Thailand Due to Plankton Bloom, Experts say climate change may be to blame
Advertisement

News

Which Business Central Pricing Plan is Right for Your Organization

News

Supreme Court Endorsed A Federal Law That Criminalizes illegal Immigration

News

The Impact Of The I-95 Interstate Reopening On Philadelphia: A Road To Recovery

News

U.S and Thailand Convened in Bangkok for the Third Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology

News

Biden Signs Executive Order to Expand Access to Contraception and Protect Reproductive Rights

News

Saudi Arabia Hosting Largest Hajj Pilgrimage In 3 Years, Inflation And Economic Crises Rises

News News Asia

Malaysia to Charge 4 Thai Over 139 Mass Rohingya Graves

News World News

Titanic Deep Sea Sub Destroyed in 'Catastrophic Implosion,' All 5 Aboard Dead

News

Thailand's WHA Group Foresees a Record Year as Firms Expand out of China

News News Asia

Beijing Records its Hottest Day Since 1962, Topping 41 Degrees Celsius

News Crime Northern Thailand

Chinese Scammer Linked to "Royal Gold Scam" in Golden Triangle Arrested

News

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have Agreed to Fight Each Other in a Cage Match

News

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (June 23rd – 25th)

News

The Rise of Temple Visits in China: Young Job Seekers Turn to Spiritual Practices

News

At Red Rocks, Colorado, Hailstorm Damages 90-Plus People And Hospitalizes 7

News

AWS Launches $100 Million Generative AI Innovation Center

News

Bangkok Airways Wins 'World's Best Regional Airline Awards for 7th Consecutive year

News Asia News

Beijing Temperature Soars Past 40ºC Recording Hottest Day This June

News

Paris Explosion: Around 50 People Injured, 4 Of Them In Serious Condition After Blast

News

Thousands of Dead Fish Found in Thailand Due to Plankton Bloom, Experts say climate change may be to blame

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thousands of Dead Fish Found in Thailand Due to Plankton Bloom, Experts say climate change may be to blame

(CTN News) – A recent incident in Thailand’s southern Chumphon province has raised concerns about the impact of climate change on marine ecosystems.

Thousands of dead fish washed up along a 2.5-mile stretch of beach, and an expert from Kasetsart University has attributed this phenomenon to a plankton bloom induced by climate change.

The deputy dean of the Faculty of Fisheries, Thon Thamrongnawasawat, explained that plankton blooms, a natural occurrence that lowers oxygen levels in the water and suffocates fish, have been happening for thousands of years.

However, with global warming, these events intensify and occur more frequently. Plankton blooms typically occur once or twice a year in the area and last for two to three days.

Texas and British Coast Witness Dead Fish and Algal Blooms as Sea Temperatures Rise

Local authorities have taken action by collecting seawater samples for further assessment and analysis. The incident in Thailand adds to the growing concern over marine heatwaves worldwide.

Global sea surface temperatures for April and May broke records, a trend attributed to the natural climate phenomenon El Niño and human-caused climate change, resulting in higher temperatures for oceans and land.

This year, other regions have also witnessed the devastating effects of rising sea temperatures. Texas experienced thousands of dead fish washing up on its beaches, while algal blooms have been predicted along the British coast.

In Southern California, a toxic algal bloom has led to the death or illness of hundreds of dolphins and sea lions. Although the algal blooms in California were primarily caused by strong coastal upwelling, scientists warn that climate change is likely to increase the occurrence of toxic algal blooms, as some species thrive in warm water.

Climate scientist Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick from the University of New South Wales emphasized the detrimental impact of marine heatwaves on ecosystems, such as the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and coastal regions in England.

These incidents underscore the urgent need for global action to address climate change and mitigate its devastating consequences on marine life and habitats.

conclusion

In conclusion, the recent fish mortality incident in Thailand’s Chumphon province highlights the link between climate change and the worsening of natural phenomena like plankton blooms.

As sea temperatures rise globally, the frequency and intensity of such events are expected to increase, posing significant threats to marine ecosystems worldwide. Immediate measures and global cooperation are crucial to combat the effects of climate change on our oceans and safeguard marine biodiversity.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs