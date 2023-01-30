Connect with us

News

China Resumes issuing Visas for Japanese

(CTN News) – After a nearly three-week hiatus in response to Tokyo’s stricter COVID-19 entrance criteria for Chinese tourists, China stated on Sunday that it will resume providing visas for Japanese visitors.

The Chinese Embassy’s website released a statement announcing the choice.

On January 10, China reportedly suspended granting new visas to Japan in retribution for Tokyo’s insistence that Chinese travelers undergo further testing in late December, ahead of the Lunar New Year vacations.

Japan noted dwindling COVID-19 data from Beijing and rising cases in China after its unexpected easing of coronavirus restrictions.

In October, Japan reopened its borders to individual tourists, allowing visitors with evidence of immunization instead of airport testing unless they exhibit symptoms.

Japan mandated that all visitors from China provide pre-departure negative tests and submit to extra testing upon arrival as of December 30.

Chinese likewise stopped granting South Koreans visas after South Korea did the same for short-term visitors from ‘Chinese in early January.

Concerned that the COVID-19 outbreak in China would grow due to travel for the Lunar New Year, South Korea said last Friday that it will maintain the precautionary step until the end of February.

