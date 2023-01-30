Thai Police Admit Demanding Money From Taiwanese Actress

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – The obsessive drama between a Taiwanese actress and the “bastard police,” accused of demanding 27,000 baht, continues. The Royal Thai Police (RTP) are revealed to be liars in the most recent episode of the gripping thriller.

An RTP squad leader from Huay Kwang Police Station in Bangkok revealed today that he did extort 27,000 baht from the Taiwanese actress An Yu-Qing (also known as Charlene An) late last week despite the RTP’s denials. Soon, more information will be disclosed.

On January 4, An and her female companions were extorted 27,000 baht by the RTP, whom she termed the “bastard cops,” according to a post she made on her Instagram account.

The travel blogger translated and shared her experience on the Facebook group Hello Taiwan, and it quickly went viral on Thai social media. I am Coming! (หนีห่าวไต้หวัน ฉันมาแล้ว).

The Metropolitan Police Bureau-led RTP investigated the incident and refuted all accusations on Friday, January 27. According to the officers, the Taiwanese party was traveling with illicit vaporizers and did not have passports.

Samroeng Suanthong, the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, revealed that seven officers from the Huay Kwang Police Station were in charge of running the checkpoint.

The cops discovered that the actress was drunk and was traveling without a passport after asking the Grab car carrying the Taiwanese visitors to stop.

Officers discovered. An had a vaporizer and informed her that it was prohibited in Thailand. According to Somroeng, the language barrier made it impossible for the police and tourists to communicate.

The tourists had poor English and Thai communication skills. The officers later released the Taiwanese group, who added that they had not asked for any money.

The Taiwanese actress, who was upset, accused the RTP of lying on her Instagram page. She stated:

“I wasn’t even buzzed! Once I’ve finished speaking with Interpol, I’ll let you all know once more. Thai authorities are unjust. They blamed me so they could clean up. It’s all about what they get to keep! Put an end to your shenanigans!

According to the most recent Matichon article, a police officer lied, as claimed by a Taiwanese actress.

One of the six officers involved, according to Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Nithi Saengsawang, acknowledged attempting to solicit money from the actress.

The Huay Kwang Police Station’s squad leader is the officer in question. Today should bring further updates according to expectations.

