COVID-19 Deaths Were Cut In Half During Lunar New Year In China
(CTN NEWS) – China stated on Saturday that COVID-19 fatalities dropped by 50% last week despite the country’s looser restrictions for the Lunar New Year holiday.

According to data provided on Saturday by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus caused 6,364 hospital fatalities on the Chinese mainland between January 20 and January 26.

This number is significantly lower than the previous week’s 12,658 COVID-19 deaths, which the Chinese CDC reported.

According to the health agency, 289 deaths occurred last week due to respiratory failure, while the remaining 6,075 victims died of underlying diseases despite having tested positive for COVID.

