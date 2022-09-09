Bernard Shaw, Longtime CNN Anchor, Has Died At 82

(CTN News) _ Bernard Shaw, who was a CNN anchor for more than 20 years, died Wednesday at the age of 82.

Shaw died of pneumonia, which was unrelated to COVID-19, according to a statement released by his family.

Bernard Shaw was CNN’s first anchor when it launched in 1980, serving as the network’s first anchor. He retired from the company in 2001.

In 1940, Bernard Shaw was born in Chicago and grew up there. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1955 before joining the Marine Corps.

From an early age, he knew he wanted to become a journalist.

Having begun his reporting career in his hometown, he went on to work for CBS News and ABC News, reporting from Congress, the White House, and Latin America.

After the 1981 assassination attempt against then-President Ronald Reagan, many viewers turned to CNN to watch breaking news unfold.

Bernard Shaw broadcast live from Baghdad during the First Gulf War in 1991, and during the contentious 2000 presidential election from Tiananmen Square.

In the midst of hell breaking out, he told Michele Martin, he strove to control his emotions.

It was a strict test for me in Baghdad, and I passed. I want to be cooler the more intense the news story.

The more I tone down my emotions, even the tone of my voice because people are depending on you for accurate, dispassionate explanations.

Getting carried away in the process of reporting the news would be a disservice to readers, listeners, or viewers.”

Why did Bernard Shaw leave CNN?

CNN anchorman Bernard Shaw talks to his viewers while on set at the network’s Atlanta headquarters on Friday, Nov. 10, 2000. Shaw, a 20-year veteran of CNN, said he would leave the network early next year to write books and spend more time with his family.

