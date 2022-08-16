News
Canary Islands, From $486 Round Trip Epic Deal Alert
(CTN News) – Travel to Spain’s Canary Islands is currently on sale for a discounted price. With this deal, you can travel to Tenerife for less than $500 round-trip on Iberia, Air Europa, and American Airlines.
Departures are from Chicago, New York, and Miami, among other big cities. Also included in this deal are Midwestern cities such as Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and Indianapolis.
Basics information for canary islands tour
Airlines: Air Europa, American and Iberia.
Routes: Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, New York, Washington, D.C., and other cities to Tenerife.
How to book: Search Google Flights and book directly with the airline.
Travel dates: Most availability in November, including Thanksgiving; some routes available between January and March 2023
Related CTN News: