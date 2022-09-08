Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision At Balmoral

(CTN News) _ Currently, Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Balmoral home due to being unwell.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace in the past few minutes, the palace said, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors have expressed concern about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision.”.

“The Queen remains comfortable at Balmoral.”

There has been an announcement to the Queen Elizabeth immediate family members, as well as her son Prince Charles, who is currently at Balmoral with her. Prince William, her grandson, is on his way to visit her today.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour Leader Keir Starmer were informed while Truss was delivering her plan for dealing with the energy crisis in Parliament.

Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace, Truss tweeted, “The whole country will be deeply concerned.”.

Throughout the United Kingdom, my thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth and her family at this time.”

In a statement released this afternoon, Starmer said, “I am deeply concerned about the news from Buckingham Palace today.

In hopes of her recovery, I join everyone throughout the United Kingdom in sending my thoughts to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.”

Following her meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and welcoming Truss, the 96-year-old monarch cancelled her virtual Privy Council meeting yesterday.

It was a break from tradition for her to welcome both politicians at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace.

Since the Queen Elizabeth has been frail for some time, she has missed a number of engagements in recent months, including some of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as a result.

How rich is the Queen Elizabeth?

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II is estimated to be personally worth £365 million. According to the Sunday Times Rich List, this figure is up £15 million from her 2020 earnings and includes the Sovereign Grant and her personal income.

