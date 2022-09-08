Water Pumps Fail in Rangsit, Causing A Dangerous Flood

Connect with us

(CTN News) – There are dangerous flood levels in the Rangsit district of Pathum Thani province near Bangkok after nine water pumps failed. They will be repaired in three days.

Rangsit Canal water levels have risen to 1.8 meters from 1.78 meters, according to the official district website.

In Rangsit, there were 20 water pumps, but nine of them broke down.

Bowdaeng Takaew, the director of Rangsit’s water management project, revealed yesterday that the outsourcing company repairing the water pumps ran out of spare parts.

According to Bowden, the spare parts will be delivered from abroad within three days.

According to Prapit Chanma, director of the Royal Irrigation Department, more water pumps would be found to replace the broken ones awaiting repair.

Rangsit Municipality Office announced today that they would provide assistance to flood-affected residents. Flood victims are urged to use the online platform to report any damage.

