As Cannabis Legalization Expands, Young Kids Are Getting Sick From Edibles

(CTN News) – Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive component in the cannabis plant, is present in cannabis (marijuana) edibles such as gummy candy, chocolate, and baked goods.

These delicacies are sometimes presented in packaging with eye-catching colors and typefaces that imitate non-cannabis goods.

Dr. Colleen Kraft, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and a former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said: “These items often come in ‘copycat’ packaging that looks like the actual sweets, leading to unintended THC poisoning if youngsters consume them.

She said, “This is especially risky for youngsters who can’t read.”

According to new research released on January 3 in the journal Pediatrics, the number of young children in the United States who unintentionally consumed cannabis edibles increased significantly over the previous five years.

Many of these kids were admitted to hospitals, and some ended up in critical care units due to major complications, including respiratory issues.

According to Dr. Jonathan Ford, a medical toxicologist at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, California, “ever since the legalization of marijuana, there has been an increase in unintended kid exposures, especially with the edible formulations of THC.”

Accidental cannabis poisonings on the rise

According to the latest data, between 2017 and 2021, American poison control centers saw more than 7,000 children under 6 ingesting cannabis treats.

Researchers found that the number of cases in this age range jumped by 1,375%, from 207 in 2017 to 3,054 in 2021.

The researchers stated that because these are just the reported instances, the true number of cases is probably greater.

Almost one-quarter of kids were admitted to hospitals, and 8% were placed in intensive care units.

The most typical symptoms were drowsiness, lethargy, breathing issues, rapid heartbeat, and vomiting. A coma and other more serious CNS symptoms were present in almost 2% of youngsters.

More than half of the kids were between 2 and 3, although some younger kids also unintentionally consumed edible cannabis.

Additionally, more than 90% of kids received edibles at home.

Throughout the five-year trial, no fatalities were documented. However, according to NBC, a 4-year-old in Virginia passed away last year after consuming THC candy.

Warning signs of cannabis poisoning

The amount of THC, a youngster, consumes by mistake will determine how ill they get. Due to their high concentration, certain delicacies provide a greater threat of poisoning.

According to Ford, the amount of THC in each gummy, chocolate or other edible may vary from 5 milligrams to 50 milligrams, which can be a lot for a young child who doesn’t weigh much.

According to Kraft, just one cookie or candy bar may cause a youngster to experience an overdose of THC due to their tiny size.

After consuming a cannabis edible, young children may suffer symptoms like:

anxiety and panic

weakness, poor coordination, and slurred speech

sleepiness, fatigue, or sluggishness

slow, shallow breathing

However, signs may not always show up right away when a youngster consumes an edible.

According to Kraft, the body processes swallowed THC more slowly than it inhales THC. Therefore, a toddler may consume an edible and not experience symptoms for hours.

When to seek help for accidental ingestion

A youngster suddenly “not behaving right” without any other reason is the most typical warning sign of unintentional cannabis exposure, according to Dr. Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey.

According to her, this might develop into tiredness or other behavioral abnormalities.

If your child’s symptoms appear severe, contact 911 or visit an emergency facility immediately, stressed Kraft.

For kids, even a symptom like being very sleepy may be harmful, particularly if it persists for a long period.

According to Ford, children who have been sedated for more than a day run the danger of dehydration.

“A youngster has to come in to be examined and perhaps get IV fluids if they are having problems staying awake to drink fluids or eat food.”

To ensure that they don’t have dangerously low blood sugar levels, Ford said, “Really little toddlers need to have regular blood sugar testing.”

Keeping kids safe from cannabis edibles

According to Kraft, keeping cannabis edibles out of the house is the greatest way to protect your children from them. But if you do, you’ll need to take further action.

Cannabis edibles must be packaged to prevent children from opening them in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Washington. However, some kids could still manage to open them.

Ford advised against keeping cannabis candies within a child’s reach, even if supplied in childproof containers.

Calello advised adding many levels of security because of this.

In addition to keeping edibles in child-proof containers, she advised “keeping edibles up and out of sight.” And avoid purchasing items that resemble your child’s favorite treat since they are an accident waiting to happen.

If your kid visits other homes, Kraft advises discussing how to securely store cannabis edibles with the residents there.

No one wants to purposefully poison a kid, but she advised family members and friends to use these items with the same care as they would.

Takeaway

Due to the legalization of cannabis, a variety of edibles are now widely accessible and appealing to young children since they resemble candy and other sweet foods.

From 200 instances in 2017 to more than 3,000 cases in 2021, the number of youngsters who have taken cannabis treats has increased dramatically in only 5 years.

Knowing the symptoms of unintentional poisoning is a good idea if your home has cannabis edibles.

By putting cannabis edibles out of sight and in childproof packaging, concerned people may put the security of young children first.

Related CTN News:

U.S. Safety Experts Dispute Aspects of Ethiopian 737-MAX Crash