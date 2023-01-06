Connect with us

Pattaya Beach is #2 in the Worldwide
(CTN News) – On TikTok, Pattaya Beach was ranked as the second-most popular beach worldwide. The award for the most well-known beach goes to Bondi Beach in Australia.

On TikTok, the luxury travel agency Destination2 from the UK compiled a list of the top beaches across the globe.

The business used TikTok for the study, generating a hashtag for the most desirable beaches in the world and counting the number of views.

With 128.5 million views, Pattaya Beach was rated as the second-most popular beach in the whole globe. Bondi Beach in Australia won the competition with over 445.8 million views.

The ranking was also covered by American news outlet CNBC, which emphasized that Pattaya Beach received high marks from TikTokers worldwide for its selection of water sports and activities, including parasailing, jet skiing, and banana boating.

Additionally, there are several restaurants, street food vendors, gift shops, and motels along the three-kilometer coastline.

The northern side of the beach was suggested to those who appreciate a tranquil atmosphere by the Thailand Tourism Authority since it was less busy and offered a greater beach area to enjoy.

Check out the top 10 most popular beaches on TikTok below:

  1. Bondi Beach, Australia (445.8 million views)
  2. Pattaya Beach, Thailand (128.5 million views)
  3. Nha Trang Beach, Vietnam (64.6 million views)
  4. Vũng Tàu Beach, Vietnam (61.9 million views)
  5. Waikiki Beach, US (43.7 million views)
  6. JBR Beach, Dubai (30.3 million views)
  7. Kelingking Beach, Indonesia (30 million views)
  8. Santa Monica Beach, U.S. (29 million views)
  9. Airlie Beach, Australia (27.8 million views)
  10. Whitehaven Beach, Australia (23.5 million views)

