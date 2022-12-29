Connect with us

News

US to Impose Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Chinese Travelers
Advertisement

News

U.S. Safety Experts Dispute Aspects of Ethiopian 737-MAX Crash

News

China Should be Restricted From Visiting Thailand, Says Pheu Thai MP

News

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today - 28 December 2022 - USD To PKR

News

Eau Claire Store Owner in Banbury Place Charged with dealing Marijuana

News Health

Korean Tourist Dies From Brain Eating Parasite After Thailand Visit

News News Asia

People in China Rush to Book Travel as Border Restrictions Lifted

News

Thai Navy Apologies to Dead Semen's Families of Sunken Warship

News Crime

Police Arrest Thailand's Chief of National Parks for Bribery

News

China Turns to Lemons, Peaches and Traditional Medicine to Fight a Mounting Wave of COVID Infections

News Crime Legal

Thailand's Prime Minister Wants Red Bull Heir Apprehended

News

Russia to ban Oil Exports to Countries that Implement a Price Cap From Feb

News

Thailand Will Open all its Museums and Historical Sites for Free Between December 30 and January 2, 2023

News Regional News

New Zealand Man, 45 Dies after Falling Off Train on Thailand's Death Railway

News

China To End COVID Quarantine For Overseas Arrivals From Jan 8

News

UK To Stop Publishing Infection Data In New Year For 'Living With COVID' Phase

News

4 Things To Consider When Choosing Your Mountain Bike

News News Asia

South Korea Lifts Ban on Adult Fantasy Dolls

News Regional News

Fire Destroys 21 Houses at Myanmar Refugee Camp in Western Thailand

News Crime

Criminal Charges Laid Against "Tuhao's" Wife and 9 Other

News

US to Impose Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Chinese Travelers

Published

18 seconds ago

on

US to Impose Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Chinese Travelers

(CTN News) – In response to Beijing’s move to loosen strict zero-COVID restrictions, the United States would require COVID-19 testing for visitors from China, according to U.S. health authorities, who joined India, Italy, Japan, and Taiwan in announcing additional measures on Wednesday.

According to the government, starting on January 5, all travelers age 2 and older would need to have a negative test result no later than two days before leaving China, Hong Kong, or Macao.

According to federal authorities, passengers who test positive more than 10 days before a trip may substitute evidence of recovery for the negative test result.

The lack of knowledge about SARS-CoV-2 virus variations and worries that a rise in COVID-19 cases in China would lead to the emergence of new viral variants were cited as the reasons for the policy shift.

Concern over COVID-19variants

Additionally, the United States is expanding its airport-based volunteer genome sequencing program by including Seattle and Los Angeles. Now there are seven airports collecting data as a result of positive testing.

This month, China started dismantling the world’s tight COVID-19 program, which included lockdowns and thorough testing. This sudden shift in policy has left China’s shattered economy on track for a full reopening next year.

Some international health experts believe that because of the relaxation of limitations due to strong opposition to them, COVID-19 is now spreading essentially unfettered and potentially infecting millions of individuals daily.

Beijing has been under fire from governments worldwide for the official COVID statistics and death toll, which are out of proportion to the epidemic’s severity.

“In terms of what is being provided concerning the rising number of cases, hospitalizations, and particularly fatalities, we only have a very limited amount of information.

Additionally, testing has decreased across China, making it difficult to determine the actual infection rate, “During the briefing, a U.S. health official spoke.

U.S. officials are worried that there will be a lot of infections leading to hospitalizations and deaths in China due to the large number of people in China who have not been exposed to the virus, the introduction of Omicron variants, and the rollback of China’s zero-COVID-19 policies, the official said.

One million people every day might get the virus, according to some global health experts, and 2 million fatalities or more were anticipated for China by worldwide modeling firms.

As part of its ongoing criticism of Beijing’s response to the epidemic, U.S. authorities said earlier this week that “the lack of open data” from China was a factor in whether or not the US should impose its travel restrictions.

Throughout the epidemic, there has been a pronounced difference between the U.S. and Chinese strategies for combating COVID.

Early in the epidemic, high infection rates in the United States gave Beijing space to claim that their tight COVID-19 preventive approach had saved lives.

China has had difficulty immunizing its senior population and has not yet approved foreign mRNA vaccines.

According to statistics released by the Chinese government last week, the country’s overall vaccination rate is over 90%, but for individuals who have had booster injections, that number lowers to 57.9% and 42.3% for those who are 80 years of age or older.

Nine locally made COVID vaccinations are now used nationwide, but none have been modified to target the contagious Omicron variety.

Chinese authorities have said publicly that they do not need U.S. help, even though the United States has officially offered China mRNA vaccines and other supplies. One official responded, “We still stand by our promise.”

A 17-month-old requirement that travelers are entering the nation via air test negative for COVID-19 was repealed by the United States in June.

Most foreign nationals must still have a COVID-19 vaccination before entering the US.

Related CTN News:

China COVID Infections Hit Record as Economic Outlook Darkens

Measles Threat Rises in Children as Vaccinations Decline Globally, WHO Warn

The Abortion Pill is the Most Common Way to End a Pregnancy in the U.S.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins