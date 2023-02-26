Connect with us

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Shakes Hokkaido In Japan
(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – On Saturday, an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Ritcher Scale struck Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, according to the weather service and the Japanese news agency Kyodo News.

Following the earthquake that mostly shook the eastern section of Hokkaido at 10:27 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said that no tsunami warning had been issued.

Magnitude Of 6.1 Quack Hits Japan

According to Japan’s seismic intensity scale, which ranges from 1 to 7, the earthquake registered a lower 5 on the scale, according to the weather agency.

There were no immediate reports of serious property damage or injuries.

According to the Kyodo service, the earthquake that struck at a depth of 60 kilometers in the Pacific Ocean off Kushiro also affected northeastern and eastern Japan.

Several Other Earthuquaks Around The World

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that earlier on Friday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred north of Halmahera, Indonesia.

The earthquake was felt at 01:32:47 IST, according to the NSC, and it originated at a depth of 99 kilometers.

North of Halmahera, Indonesia, was the location of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred on February 24, 2023, at 1:32:47 IST, according to a tweet by NCS. Thus far, no fatalities have been reported.

Only two weeks after significant earthquakes struck the area, two earthquakes rattled Turkey‘s southernmost Hatay province on Monday, injuring at least eight people, according to a report from Anadolu Agency citing Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Turkey Massive Twin Earthquacks

Massive twin earthquakes struck Hatay on February 6 and were followed by two more on Tuesday night. The first earthquake on Tuesday, measuring magnitude 6.4, originated in the Defne neighborhood.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred on February 6 in the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time, and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred there at 1:24 p.m. local time.

More than 43,000 people have been murdered and tens of thousands have been rendered homeless as a result of the recent earthquakes in 10 districts in southern Turkey.

