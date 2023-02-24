Connect with us

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 47,000
(CTN NEWS) – ANKARA – As more bodies are found in the wreckage of destroyed buildings, the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck sections of Turkey and Syria on February 6 continues to grow.

This week’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake that shook the already devastated region of Hatay caused much more damage or destruction to houses.

Here is a look at the major earthquake-related developments from Thursday.

TOTAL DEATHS REACH 47,000

Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister for Turkey, has increased the death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey to 43,556.

47,244 people have already died in Turkey and Syria altogether.

In a late-night interview with state television TRT, Soylu stated that crews were searching through two buildings in the severely affected Hatay province for further bodies.

“Search efforts in other locations have ended,” he said.

Rubbles from destroyed buildings are scattered following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Victims In Bad Shape

According to Murat Kurum, Turkey’s minister for the environment and urbanization, at least 164,000 structures have either fallen or are in such bad shape that they must be removed.

Syrians find shelter in cars and tents.

Thousands of children and tens of thousands of families have sought refuge in automobiles and tents in northwest Syria, according to the local civil defense group known as The White Helmets, which reported this on Thursday.

Rubbles from destroyed buildings are scattered following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Aid From All Around The World

A first jet from Bahrain carrying help landed in Damascus in government-held Syria.

The Gulf kingdom is one of many Arab nations that, after shunning President Bashar Assad in 2011 for his violent assault on protestors, have attempted to mend fences with him in recent years.

Aid has also come from Saudi Arabia and Egypt, two significant regional allies of the United States.

