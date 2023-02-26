Connect with us

News

Turkey Begins Investigation Into 612 People After Devastating Rarthquake
Advertisement

Tech News News Asia

China Plan's to Stifle Elon Musk's Starlink With 13,000 Satellites

News News Asia World News

Australia Eases Thailand's Concerns Over Nuclear Submarines

News

Democratic-led States Sue FDA Over Abortion Pill Restrictions

News

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 47,000

News News Asia

Philippines Police Search for Killers of 34-Year-Old New Zealand Tourist

News Regional News

Driving Instructor Flees Accident Scene After Running Over Police Officer

News Asia Business News

Stocks In Asia Mixed After Wall Street Breaks Its Losing Streak

News Asia News

AI-Powered Textbooks To Be Available In S.Koreans Schools From 2025

News Tourism

Taiwan Plans To Offer $165 Per-Visitor To Spend Time There

News News Asia

North Korea Confirmed Testing Long-Range Cruise Missiles Off Its Eastern Coast

News News Asia Politics

President Xi Jinping of China Proposes 12-Point Peace Plan for Ukraine

News

Russian Pregnant Women Seek New Passports To Argentina

News Asia News

Pakistan-Afghan Border Crossing Shut Just Hours After It Restored

News Tech

Russian Rescue Ship Launched Into Space After Dangerous Leaks

News

Bangkok Professor Reveals Shocking $70 Billion Economic Cost of Air Pollution in Thailand in 2019

News World News

141 Nations at UN Condemn Russia Over Invasion of Ukraine

News News Asia

Japan Perplexed Over Sphere Media is Calling "Godzilla Egg" that Washed Ashore

News Business

Foreign Investment in Thailand Reaches 5.1 Billion Baht in January 2023

Learning News Southern Thailand

Researchers in Thailand Discover Rare New Orchid Species

News

Turkey Begins Investigation Into 612 People After Devastating Rarthquake

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Turkey

(CTN NEWS) – ISTANBUL – According to a government official, investigations have been opened against more than 600 persons in connection with the buildings that collapsed after Turkey’s devastating earthquake earlier this month.

184 of the 612 suspects, according to Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, are currently incarcerated pending trial.

In broadcast remarks from a coordination center in southeast Turkey’s Diyarbakir, he stated that those detained included construction contractors and building owners or managers.

Bozdag continued, “The discovery of evidence in the buildings continues as a basis for criminal investigation.

Rubbles from destroyed buildings are scattered following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkey Earthquake Claimed 48,00 Lives

Turks have questioned the structural stability of many of the 173,000 structures that fell or were significantly damaged in the wake of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6, which claimed roughly 48,000 lives in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

According to experts, many of the structures that have collapsed were constructed using subpar materials and techniques and frequently did not meet official regulations.

The administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under fire from the opposition for allegedly not upholding building restrictions.

According to the Cumhuriyet daily and other sources, the mayor of a town close to the earthquake’s epicenter was detained as part of an investigation into collapsed structures.

Rubbles from destroyed buildings are scattered following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkey Earthquake Aftershocks

Okkes Kavak, the district chief of Nurdagi in the province of Gaziantep and a member of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), is alleged to have neglected to see that building inspections were conducted.

The disaster management organization for Turkey, AFAD, said that 9,470 aftershocks had struck the earthquake’s epicenter.

This will go on for a very long time… At a press conference in Ankara, AFAD General Manager Orhan Tatar stated, “We anticipate these earthquakes to endure for at least two years.”

He said that a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Bor, a town about 150 miles (245 kilometres) west of the epicenter on February 6, was thought to be “independent” of preceding earthquakes.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

China Plan’s to Stifle Elon Musk’s Starlink With 13,000 Satellites

Australia Eases Thailand’s Concerns Over Nuclear Submarines

Democratic-led States Sue FDA Over Abortion Pill Restrictions
Related Topics:
Continue Reading