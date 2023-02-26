G20: China Refuses To Condemn Russia’s Ukraine Invasion

(CTN NEWS) – BENGALURU – As a result of China’s refusal to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the finance ministers of the world’s top countries were unable to reach a consensus on a closing statement following a meeting in Mumbai.

Parts of a G20 declaration that “strongly” condemned Russia’s behavior were rejected by Beijing.

Moscow said that the G20 had been “destabilized” by “anti-Russian” Western nations.

It follows China’s publication of a peace proposal this past week, which some people perceived as being pro-Russian.

There were “various appraisals of the situation” in Ukraine and with regard to the sanctions put in place against Russia, according to India, which hosted this week’s G20 talks in the southern city of Bengaluru.

Xi Jinping of China Proposes 12-Point Peace Plan

Two paragraphs summarising the war were “agreed to by all member countries, with the exception of Russia and China,” according to a footnote.

The sentences, which were taken from the G20 Bali Leaders’ Statement in November, denounced “the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine in the strongest terms.”

Beijing has increased its diplomatic efforts over the issue in recent weeks after taking a back seat following the invasion a year ago. This week, its top diplomat Wang Yi visited Europe, culminating in a cordial reception in Moscow from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This week, China presented a 12-point proposal for putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine. In it, China urged the holding of peace negotiations and the respect for national sovereignty.

The 12-point plan did not, however, expressly demand that Russia withdraw its soldiers from Ukraine or denounce the invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin applauded the Chinese text, causing US President Joe Biden to ask: “How could it be any good if [President] Putin is cheering it?”

The other 18 nations, he continued, “thought that the war has ramifications for the world economy” and needed to be brought up.

Debt Relief For Poorer Countries

In a news conference after the G20 meeting, top Indian official Ajay Seth claimed that Russian and Chinese representatives had objected to the language on Ukraine because “their mandate is to deal with economic and financial issues.”

The summit’s 17-paragraph report also made mention of the recent earthquake in Turkey, debt in low- and middle-income nations, international taxation, and food shortages.

The foreign ministry of Russia expressed sadness at the “continued destabilization of G20 events by the Western collective and their use in an anti-Russian… manner.”

It demanded that they “acknowledge the objective realities of a multipolar world” and accused the United States, the European Union, and the G7 countries of “obvious blackmail.”

Christian Lindner, Germany’s finance minister, however, stated: “This is a battle. And Russia and Vladimir Putin are the cause of this war, the only ones. This G20 finance gathering needs to make that point very clear.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, previous G20 summits have likewise been unable to create a consensus declaration.

The UN General Assembly in New York unanimously supported a resolution Thursday denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 141 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while 32 abstained, and 7 countries, including Russia, abstained.

