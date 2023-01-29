Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan

(CTN NEWS) – DUBAI – Overnight, drones struck an Iranian defense factory in the capital city of Isfahan, according to early Sunday reports from the state-run IRNA news agency.

It released a statement from the Defense Ministry stating that the attack took place late on Saturday and just slightly damaged a rooftop.

According to the report, Iranian air defenses shot down three drones.

“A drone was hit by air defense, and the other two drones were caught in defense traps and exploded.” In a statement carried by state news agency IRNA, the ministry said that this unsuccessful attack did not result in any deaths and only minor damage to the workshop’s roof.

Whoa! Multiple blasts reported in Iran. There were explosions at a military factory in the city of Isfahan from a drone attack

Iran’s Defense Ministry says there was an ammunition depot was hit. Meanwhile, Iranian drones continue to kill Ukrainians pic.twitter.com/Fd6TKitaSe — Olga Lautman 🇺🇦 (@OlgaNYC1211) January 28, 2023

Who was accused of carrying out the government did not disclose the attack.

Separately, official television in Iran reported that an oil refinery in an industrial area close to Tabriz in the northwest caught fire. It stated that the reason was unknown and displayed a video of firefighters putting out the fire.

The announcement coincided with rising tensions with Israel over Tehran’s nuclear program. According to Israel, Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons. The Iranian government denies this.

“(The attack) has not affected our installations and mission…and such blind measures will not hinder the country’s progress,” the defence ministry said.

READ MORE: Israel Launches Deadly West Bank Raid That Kills 10 Palestinians

Israel and Iran have been at war in secret for a long, with clandestine Israeli attacks against Iranian nuclear and military targets.

According to Iran, an engineer was reportedly killed, and another employee was injured at the Parchin military and weapons development base east of Tehran last year.

The ministry referred to it as an accident without giving any other information.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has stated that it believes Iran tested explosive triggers that might be used in nuclear bombs at a military installation in Parchin.

Iran accused Israel of attacking its underground Natanz nuclear plant in April 2021 and damaging its centrifuges.

Israeli media extensively reported that the nation had planned a deadly cyberattack that resulted in a blackout at the nuclear complex, while Israel has not admitted responsibility for the attack.

Israeli authorities hardly recognize actions carried out by their Mossad intelligence service or covert military formations.

Iran accused Israel in 2020 of being behind a cunning strike that claimed the life of its top nuclear expert.

Iran consistently stated that its nuclear program is only for peaceful uses.

According to Western countries, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and U.S. intelligence agencies, Iran had a formal nuclear weapons program up until 2003.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time