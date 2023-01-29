Connect with us

News Asia News

Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan
Advertisement

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Deaths Were Cut In Half During Lunar New Year In China

News Asia News

Pilot Died In The Collision Of 2 Indian Military Jets

News Asia News

Travel Within China Has Spiked After COVID-19 Curbs Were Lifted

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000

News Asia News

7 Palestinians Killed By A Gunman Near Synagogue In Jerusalem

News Asia

Indian Police Detained Students After Stopping Screening a BBC Documentary on Modi

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Exceed 30,000 On 2nd day After Holiday

News Asia News

Jeju Air Plane Headed For Incheon Returns To Hokkaido Airport Due To Engine Noise

News Asia News Ukraine War

Japan Tightens Sanctions Against Russia Following Deadly Missile Strikes In Ukraine

News News Asia

UNODC Reports Myanmar Opium Poppy Cultivation Has Increased 33 Percent

News Asia News

Israel Launches Deadly West Bank Raid That Kills 10 Palestinians

News Asia

India and Pakistan Came "Close" to Nuclear War

News Asia Crime News

Hackers From China Launch Cyberattack Against 12 South Korean Academic Institutions

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Drop Under 20,000 For The 4th Day

News Asia News

Seoul Subway, Bus Fares To Increase By 300 Or 400 Won

News Asia News

South Korea's Lunar New Year Flights Disrupted By Harsh Weather

News Asia News

Pakistan Fully Restores Power After Second Major National Breakdown

News Asia

Does Pakistan have No Money for the Upcoming Elections? 10 Worrisome Economic Indicators

News Asia

Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan

(CTN NEWS) – DUBAI – Overnight, drones struck an Iranian defense factory in the capital city of Isfahan, according to early Sunday reports from the state-run IRNA news agency.

It released a statement from the Defense Ministry stating that the attack took place late on Saturday and just slightly damaged a rooftop.

According to the report, Iranian air defenses shot down three drones.

“A drone was hit by air defense, and the other two drones were caught in defense traps and exploded.” In a statement carried by state news agency IRNA, the ministry said that this unsuccessful attack did not result in any deaths and only minor damage to the workshop’s roof.

Who was accused of carrying out the government did not disclose the attack.

Separately, official television in Iran reported that an oil refinery in an industrial area close to Tabriz in the northwest caught fire. It stated that the reason was unknown and displayed a video of firefighters putting out the fire.

The announcement coincided with rising tensions with Israel over Tehran’s nuclear program. According to Israel, Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons. The Iranian government denies this.

“(The attack) has not affected our installations and mission…and such blind measures will not hinder the country’s progress,” the defence ministry said.

READ MORE: Israel Launches Deadly West Bank Raid That Kills 10 Palestinians

/ GETTY IMAGE

Israel and Iran have been at war in secret for a long, with clandestine Israeli attacks against Iranian nuclear and military targets.

According to Iran, an engineer was reportedly killed, and another employee was injured at the Parchin military and weapons development base east of Tehran last year.

The ministry referred to it as an accident without giving any other information.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has stated that it believes Iran tested explosive triggers that might be used in nuclear bombs at a military installation in Parchin.

Iran accused Israel of attacking its underground Natanz nuclear plant in April 2021 and damaging its centrifuges.

Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan | World | kdhnews.com

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

Israeli media extensively reported that the nation had planned a deadly cyberattack that resulted in a blackout at the nuclear complex, while Israel has not admitted responsibility for the attack.

Israeli authorities hardly recognize actions carried out by their Mossad intelligence service or covert military formations.

Iran accused Israel in 2020 of being behind a cunning strike that claimed the life of its top nuclear expert.

Iran consistently stated that its nuclear program is only for peaceful uses.

According to Western countries, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and U.S. intelligence agencies, Iran had a formal nuclear weapons program up until 2003.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time

COVID-19 Deaths Were Cut In Half During Lunar New Year In China

Pilot Died In The Collision Of 2 Indian Military Jets
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins