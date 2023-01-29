5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge is scheduled to open next year

(CTN NEWS) – Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge – According to Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense, Ms. Tipanan Sirichana, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, accelerated the construction of Thailand’s transportation infrastructure.

Across all four modes of transportation—land, rail, water, and air—to provide a seamless travel connection with the ASEAN area Encourage the growth of the area’s tourism, social, and economic sectors.

Enhance people’s quality of life by providing them with effective transportation options for quick, safe, and comfortable travel. The 5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan-Bolichamsai) will be built.

With a total investment value of 3,930 million baht, with 2,630 million baht coming from the Thai government, according to a decision made by the Cabinet on June 4, 2019.

Using a loan from the Welsh Office of Economic Development Cooperation with Neighboring Countries (Public Organization) or NEDA, an investment amount of 1,300 million baht.

Including construction, investment was made over a total distance of 16,18 kilometers, with construction taking place over 2.8 kilometers on the Lao side and 12 kilometers on the Thai side.

General Prayut and Mr. Pankham Wiphawan, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, are currently working on constructing the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, which is already more than 60% complete, according to Ms. Tipanan.

On October 28, 2022, he served as co-chair of the project’s foundation-laying ceremony. General Prayut has directed pertinent authorities to proceed with the laid forth plan.

The bridge is anticipated to be connected by mid-2023 and to go into operation by early 2024. Bueng State Kan will be elevated to become a regional trade center after it opens.

Expanding transportation capacity Save time and travel more conveniently. Encourage investment, trade, and tourism.

According to the deputy spokesperson for the prime minister’s office, at only 150 kilometers, this route will be the shortest to connect Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam.

It will be made possible by a bridge and Lao National Highway No. 8. According to the Greater Mekong Subregion’s (GMS) framework for economic cooperation.

Which includes Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and China (Yun am a long time ago); transportation, economic development, and trade to the eastern coast of the South China Sea support quicker and more convenient trade between the two nations.

