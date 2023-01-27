Israel Launches Deadly West Bank Raid That Kills 10 Palestinians

(CTN NEWS) – JENIN – Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians in the West Bank on Thursday, Jan. 26. Nine of them were slain in a raid that the Israeli military termed a “counterterrorism operation,” according to officials in the occupied region.

The raid on the teeming refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin erupted into the worst day in the West Bank in years, with gunshots ringing through the streets and smoke billowing from burning street barricades.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, nine individuals, including a woman, were killed in the fighting. Twenty other people were also hurt before the Israeli forces retreated in the middle of the morning.

The military claimed that during a “counterterrorism operation to capture an Islamic Jihad terror squad,” Israeli forces came under fire and shot several enemy combatants.

The United Nations has not seen such a high death toll in a single operation in the West Bank since its records began in 2005.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli forces shot and killed a tenth Palestinian in Al-Ram, close to Ramallah.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, he was shot during altercations that broke out during a demonstration against the murders in Jenin.

The Palestinian Authority announced it was halting security coordination with Israel in response to the violence, a decision that the we criticized.

Majeda Obeid, 61, who resided a few yards away from home the Israeli troops targeted, was one of the Jenin residents whose deaths were officially confirmed.

Her daughter Kefiyat Obeid told AFP that her mother was shot while watching the fighting from her window.

The 26-year-old told AFP as blood soaked into the rug of their home, “After she concluded her prayers, she stopped for a second to look and, as she rose, she was shot in the neck by a bullet and fell against the wall and then to the floor.”

IN A STATE OF PANIC

According to the military, the incursion was directed against Islamic Jihad terrorists who were thought to be responsible for attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians and who.

In the words of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he was preparing “to conduct a terror act in Israel.”

According to an army statement, Israeli forces shot two more Palestinians who were “fleeing the scene,” while three Palestinians were shot during a shootout.

The army reported that other Palestinians were injured after firing on Israeli troops, and Israeli police also shot a sixth suspect inside a structure.

The statement said, “Claims about further casualties during the exchange of fire are being investigated.”

According to the IDF, there were no casualties among the Israeli forces.

The pediatric ward was in a “state of terror,” according to Wisam Bakr, director of the Jenin Government Hospital, and some kids were suffering from tear gas inhalation.

The Israeli military informed AFP that the activity was close to the hospital, and it’s conceivable that some tear gas entered through an open window.

Homes were hit during the operation, according to Umm Youssef Al-Sawalmi, a resident of Jenin. She told AFP, “windows, doors, walls, and even the refrigerator, everything was shattered by the gunfire.”

“The resistance is everywhere and ready and willing for the next confrontation,” Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Salmi vowed.

With the most recent fatalities, there have now been 30 Palestinian deaths in the West Bank this year, including fighters and civilians, most of whom were shot by Israeli troops.

Israel “will pay the price for the Jenin slaughter,” according to Hamas deputy commander Saleh al-Arouri, who controls Gaza.

Bloody Catastrophe

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories the next week, when he will advocate for a “stop to the cycle of bloodshed,” Washington stated on Thursday.

Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia—all United States regional allies— vehemently denounced the fatal Israeli incursion.

The rising death toll comes after the UN’s bloodiest year for Palestinian territories.

According to an AFP count from official sources, at least 200 Palestinians and 26 Israelis were killed in Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2022, with the majority occurring in the West Bank.

The UN’s Tor Wennesland expressed his “deep worry and sadness” over the violence that has continued in the occupied West Bank.

After the Palestinian presidency announced three days of mourning, large crowds attended funerals in Jenin. It alleged that the operation on Jenin on Thursday was “under international quiet.”

According to Nabil Abu Rudeinah, a spokesman for Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas, “this is what motivates the occupation administration to carry out crimes against our people in the full light of the world.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

India and Pakistan Came “Close” to Nuclear War

Hackers From China Launch Cyberattack Against 12 South Korean Academic Institutions