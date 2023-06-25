China Dragon Boat Festival Domestic Travel Revenue Records 106 Million Trips Pre-Covid Levels

(CTN NEWS) – During the three-day Dragon Boat Festival weekend, which ended on Saturday, the tourism sector in China showed clear indications of revival.

According to official figures, domestic travel in 2019 reached a record high of 106 million trips, up 32.3 percent year over year and surpassing pre-COVID levels.

Dragon Boat Festival Domestic Travel Revenue

According to information from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, domestic travel revenue increased 44.5 percent year over year, rebounding to 94.9 percent of the 2019 level.

Favourable policies, together with the steady recovery of supply chains including civil aviation and hotels, have helped both inbound and outbound tourism.

China’s immigration authorities processed 3.9 million inward and outgoing visitors during the holiday, up approximately 2.3 times over the previous year and equivalent to 64.6% of the 2019 level

.“Domestic as well as inbound and outbound tourism markets have entered a new phase of comprehensive recovery,” declared Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy.

For domestic travellers, trendy cultural aspects like music festivals and eSport hotels have expanded the range of travel alternatives.

According to data from Tongcheng Travel, over the holiday, the number of domestic hotel reservations related to concerts and music festivals increased more than threefold from the previous year.

Feng Rao Market Prediction

According to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, China’s evening celebrations increased as a result of the country’s high temperatures, drawing 36.2 million visitors—a 38.8% increase—to 243 national-level nighttime cultural and tourism consumption hubs.

According to Feng Rao, president of the Mafengwo Tourism Research Institute, the Dragon Boat Festival weekend serves as a gauge for the summer travel season.

A fresh wave of tourism boom and structural recovery, according to Feng’s forecast, will be brought on by the market.

