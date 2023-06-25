Guinness World Record: Spanish Man Smashes 100-Metre Sprint Record Wearing High Heels

Guinness World Record: Spanish Men running in high heels is neither safe nor plausible, whereas women running in high heels is plausible, if not safe.

In addition to hurting a woman’s feet and body, wearing high heels makes it hard for her to stand still for extended periods of time.

However, a man recently broke a world record while running in high heels.

The “longest distance run while wearing high heels” record was recently broken by a man in Spain.

Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez, a 34-year-old Spanish record-breaker who has already broken a number of world records, set a new benchmark for running 100 metres in high heels, according to Guinness World Records.

Christian Previous Guinness World Records

Usain Bolt’s previous record for the 100-meter sprint was only surpassed by 3.24 seconds by Christian, who finished in 12.82 seconds. German André Ortolf set the record in 2019 by completing the race in 14.02 seconds.

Fortunately, despite the difficulty of moving swiftly while wearing high heels, Christian was able to complete his amazing dash without toppling.

Christian stated, “The preparation was incredibly thorough and exact. “I find it quite difficult to be able to sprint quickly with high heels. There are races like this in Spain, and I’ve always done well in them, he continued.

As stated by Christian, he created this record to show that people with Type 1 diabetes, like himself, “can do as much or more things than people without diabetes.”

The record-keeping agency also mentioned that Christian had set further 100-meter world records.

Christian Guinness World Record Lists

Here’s a list of them all in descending order of speed:

Fastest 100 m blindfolded : 12.45 seconds

: 12.45 seconds Fastest 100 m in clogs : 12.58 seconds

: 12.58 seconds Fastest 100 m run backwards : 13.17 seconds

: 13.17 seconds Fastest 100 m balancing a baseball bat on a finger : 13.83 seconds

: 13.83 seconds Fastest 100 m balancing a guitar on a finger : 14.31 seconds

: 14.31 seconds Fastest 100 m carrying a waiting service tray : 14.51 seconds

: 14.51 seconds Fastest 100 m while balancing a table tennis ball on a bat : 14.69 seconds

: 14.69 seconds Fastest 100 m juggling three objects whilst blindfolded : 15.28 seconds

: 15.28 seconds Fastest 100 m balancing a pool cue on a finger : 15.32 seconds

: 15.32 seconds Fastest 100 m run backwards carrying a 60 lb pack : 23.45 seconds

: 23.45 seconds Fastest 100 m backwards on a single leg : 24.76 seconds

: 24.76 seconds Fastest 100 m in a sack: 25.96 seconds’

Other world records that Christian has achieved include the longest time spent balancing an object on the nose (2 hours and 42 minutes).

The longest time spent balancing an object on the chin (9 minutes and 41 seconds), and the most stairs climbed in a row while juggling three objects (2,082).

The staggering 57 Guinness World Records that Christian presently holds will all be broken by the end of 2023!

