Frozen Fruit Recall: Products Sold Due To The Listeria Outbreak In Michigan

(CTN NEWS) – For particular frozen food items sold at numerous outlets around the country, consumers should check their freezers.

Frozen Fruit Recall items are being voluntarily recalled by Sunrise Growers Inc., a SunOpta Inc. subsidiary in Minneapolis, due to potential listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Frozen Fruit Recall Official Statement

According to a statement made by the corporation on the website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, pineapple supplied by a third party is connected to Frozen Fruit Recall items.

Checking their freezers for recalled goods and avoiding eating them is advised for consumers. The items should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

Products ranging from strawberries to fruit blends to mixed fruit were sold to different outlets across the country.

Various Frozen Fruit Recall products, including ones including bananas, cherries, pineapple, strawberries, and mango, were displayed in product images on the FDA website.

Fda.gov has a comprehensive list of items, complete with lot numbers and best by dates.

According to the recall, products with the Season’s Choice name were sold in Aldi shops in Michigan from October 11, 2022, through May 22, 2023, and in Trader Joe’s stores between March 28, 2023, and April 11, 2023.

The goods were delivered to Target stores nationwide under the Good & Gather brand from October 14, 2022, through May 22, 2023, and to a few Whole Foods Market locations between November 1, 2022, and June 21, 2023.

The recall affects Walmart locations in more than 30 states, but not in Michigan.

Frozen Fruit Recall: Recalled Products:

The Dangers of Listeria

Listeria is a foodborne bacterium that can cause a severe infection known as listeriosis. This bacterium is commonly found in soil, water, and some animals.

When ingested, Listeria can cause illness, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, newborns, and the elderly.

It is crucial to understand the dangers associated with Listeria to take appropriate precautions and protect yourself and your loved ones from potential harm.

Symptoms of Listeria Infection

Listeria infection, or listeriosis, can lead to a range of symptoms. The symptoms may vary depending on the individual’s health condition and the severity of the infection.

Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, and headache. In severe cases, Listeria infection can lead to more severe symptoms, such as stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

How to Protect Yourself

Protecting yourself from Listeria contamination involves implementing proper food safety practices and staying informed about recalls and outbreaks. Here are some essential steps to help minimize the risk of Listeria infection:

Thoroughly cook raw food: Cook raw meat, poultry, and seafood to the recommended internal temperatures to kill any potential Listeria bacteria. Practice safe food handling: Wash hands thoroughly before and after handling food. Clean and sanitize kitchen utensils, cutting boards, and countertops regularly. Store food properly: Keep perishable foods refrigerated at or below 40°F (4°C). Consume refrigerated leftovers within a few days. Pay attention to recalls: Stay informed about food recalls and outbreaks through reliable sources such as the FDA website.

