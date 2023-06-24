Connect with us

News

Beijing Temperature Soars Past 40ºC For A 3rd Straight Hottest Day This June
Advertisement

Health News

Frozen Fruit Recall: Products Sold Due To The Listeria Outbreak In Michigan

News Ukraine War

Everything You Need To Know About Russia's Wagner Rebellion

News

FDA Approves Pfizer's Drug for Hair Loss Caused by Autoimmune Disease

News

Coca-Cola's Staggering Historic $3.6 Billion Sales in Pakistan

News

Pattaya Introducing Four Monorail Lines to Alleviate Traffic Congestion

News News Asia

Malaysia to Hold Meta Platforms Accountable for Harmful Content

News World News

Russia Accuses Wagner Group Chief of Mutiny Issues Arrest Warrant

News Regional News

Cyber Crime Police Issue Warning About Thailand's Top 10 Online Scams

News

Thousands of Dead Fish Found in Thailand Due to Plankton Bloom, Experts say climate change may be to blame

News

Which Business Central Pricing Plan is Right for Your Organization

News

Supreme Court Endorsed A Federal Law That Criminalizes illegal Immigration

News

The Impact Of The I-95 Interstate Reopening On Philadelphia: A Road To Recovery

News

U.S and Thailand Convened in Bangkok for the Third Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology

News

Biden Signs Executive Order to Expand Access to Contraception and Protect Reproductive Rights

News

Saudi Arabia Hosting Largest Hajj Pilgrimage In 3 Years, Inflation And Economic Crises Rises

News News Asia

Malaysia to Charge 4 Thai Over 139 Mass Rohingya Graves

News World News

Titanic Deep Sea Sub Destroyed in 'Catastrophic Implosion,' All 5 Aboard Dead

News

Thailand's WHA Group Foresees a Record Year as Firms Expand out of China

News News Asia

Beijing Records its Hottest Day Since 1962, Topping 41 Degrees Celsius

News

Beijing Temperature Soars Past 40ºC For A 3rd Straight Hottest Day This June

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Beijing

(CTN NEWS) – Beijing reached temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees F) on Saturday for a record third day as the Chinese city sweltered in intense heat, while an area the size of California in northern China was scorched by unusually high temperatures for June.

The temperature recorded by Beijing’s benchmark weather station in its southern suburbs temporarily climbed beyond 40C at 1:51 p.m. (0551 GMT).

Since establishing the southern observatory in 1951, the city of approximately 22 million people had never experienced three consecutive days with a high of 40 degrees Celsius.

Temperature Measured In Beijing’s Provinces

In addition to Beijing, portions of the neighbouring provinces of Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Inner Mongolia, and Tianjin either increased or maintained their hot weather alert at “red,” the highest possible level under China’s four-tier warning system.

A red signal means that within the next 24 hours, the temperature could rise above 40C.

Approximately 450,000 square kilometres (174,000 square miles) experienced temperatures above 37C as of 1:13 p.m., according to local media.

In a report published on Friday, Capital Economics stated that “last year’s heatwave gives some sense of the risks to China’s food supply and the potential impact on prices.”

China’s Key Grower Of Grain

Another drought would reduce food output, and cattle are more susceptible to extreme heat.

The most populous province in China after Guangdong and a major grain producer, Shandong, experienced ground surface temperatures above 70C on Saturday.

Warm air masses connected with high pressure ridges in the atmosphere contributed to the heatwaves, the second round in around 10 days.

According to Chinese meteorologists, the effect was exacerbated by the summer solstice’s prolonged sunshine hours and little cloud cover.

The official Beijing Daily claimed, citing official data, that the average number of days in Beijing between 1990 and 2020 with temperatures of 35C or higher was 10.6.

The publication reported that even though June has not yet ended, that number has already been eclipsed after Beijing recorded temperatures above 35°C on Saturday for the eleventh day in a row.

After sweltering at 41.1C on Thursday, the second-hottest day the Chinese city has ever experienced, Beijing roasted in temperatures as high as 40.3C on Friday.

On July 24, 1999, Beijing had an all-time high temperature of 41.9C.

It is anticipated that the heat waves in northern China will subside by Monday before strengthening again later in the week.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Frozen Fruit Recall: Products Sold Due To The Listeria Outbreak In Michigan

Everything You Need To Know About Russia’s Wagner Rebellion

Supreme Court Endorsed A Federal Law That Criminalizes illegal Immigration
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs