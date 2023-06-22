Beijing Temperature Soars Past 40ºC Recording Hottest Day This June

(CTN NEWS) – Weather information and local media reports indicate that Beijing registered its warmest June temperature on Thursday sinºce reliable records have been kept, while many areas of northern China sweltered in temperatures of 40 degrees or more.

Rising Global Temperatures Caused Largely By Burning Fossil Fuels

According to scientists, the burning of fossil fuels is largely to blame for the rise in global temperatures that are causing catastrophic heat waves and record temperatures in many Asian countries recently.

The Nanjiao weather station in southern Beijing, which serves as a benchmark for capital city temperatures, recorded a high of 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) at 3:19 pm (07:19 GMT) on Thursday, according to a local news source, Beijing News, which used a national weather bureau information service to make the report.

According to the state-run media agency, the reading is half a degree higher than the station’s previous record of 40.6 C, which was recorded in June 1961.

The site declared that “today has turned into one of Beijing’s hottest days since complete records have been available.”

Beijing Notching 41.8 C Early Thursday Afternoon

Other weather stations in the city recorded even hotter temperatures, with Tanghekou in northern Beijing reaching 41.8 C early on Thursday afternoon, according to official media, making it the hottest site in the nation.

If official temperature records had been broken, China’s national weather agency did not immediately confirm it. People in Beijing swam and splashed around in the water beside the canals to escape the oppressive heat.

Temperatures also rose sharply in Tianjin, a city of over 13 million people nearby, with 40.6 C being the hottest June day ever recorded in the western Xiqing district.

The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) reports that about 17 meteorological stations nationwide “recorded record high temperature extremes” on Thursday.

On the social networking site Weibo, one user commented, “It’s so hot my hands are trembling. It never used to get this hot in June before.”

“Are there three suns currently blazing above Beijing? Another said, “It’s hot enough to bring on a breakdown.

The Dragon Boat Festival, when many Chinese walk outside and mingle, has coincided with the oppressive weather.

The three-day national holiday is expected to be marked by high temperatures across northern China, particularly in and around Beijing and in parts of Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang.

“These current high-temperature weather systems are affecting large areas and persisting for a long time,” state broadcaster CCTV stated on Thursday.

Authorities Encourages People To Go Out Less

Authorities have recommended people to spend as little time outside as possible and have issued warnings about the increased danger of heatstroke and other health issues.

The weather service in Beijing issued an orange heat advisory and advised citizens to “avoid exercising outside for long periods of time… and take effective measures to shield from the sun.”

Officials in Tianjin, where an orange alert was also in effect, advised the public to “remain aware and take precautions” to prevent heat-related strokes.

Beijing experienced its warmest day last week for the middle of June, with meteorological officials advising the people to stay inside as the temperature reached 39.4 C.

