Connect with us

Business

Bank Of Thailand Introduce New Lending Guidelines Against Rising Household Debt
Advertisement

Business News

FazWaz Reveals Its Forthcoming Agent Recruitment Event At The Space Hotel, Pattaya

Business

Amazon Says Social Media Sites Fail To Curb The 'Cottage Industry' Of Fake Reviews

Business

Brokers Boost Success with Exclusive Admin Tools and Scalable Services

Business

Marketing Best Practices for Data Protection under the Popi Act

Business

Reasons Why Businesses Need Managed Security Services

Business Tech

Benefits of Network Security For Small Businesses

Tech Business

Tips on How to Prevent Cyber Attacks on Businesses

Business

Best Practices of Email Security for Business Success

Business

Why Businesses Should Prioritize Data Security

Business

As Bitcoin Soars Above $26,000, Bitcoin Retailers Buy The Dip

Business

Intel Will Invest $25 Billion In Israel's Largest Ever Investment

Business

US National Debt Balloons to $32 Trillion Under Joe Biden

Business News

Thailand's 2nd CISW Top Wellness World Summit 2023: Tickets, Registration, And Contact Details

Business

The Amazon Customer Service Team Is Easy To Contact

Business

Ex-Goldman Banker Takes Stand In Risky Insider-Dealing Denial

Business News

Thai Stock Market Remains Under Pressure From Domestic Political Uncertainties

Business

Oracle Cerner Cuts More Jobs, Focusing On VA And Federal Contracts

Business

8 Tips for Choosing the Right Real Estate Company in Dubai

Business

Alibaba Will Launch Local Versions Of Its China E-Commerce Site In Europe

Business

Bank Of Thailand Introduce New Lending Guidelines Against Rising Household Debt

Published

4 mins ago

on

Household Debt

Rising Household Debt- According to Assistant Governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) is planning to implement new lending standards to address the growing family debt crisis, especially among Gen X and Gen Y age groups.

In order to address problems with informal debt, the central bank is also working on a draught royal decree that would regulate leasing and hire-purchase companies.

Household Debt Increased Between 2010 And 2021

Household debt in the nation increased from 60% to 90% between 2010 and 2021, partly as a result of the pandemic’s effects.

According to Siritida, this mounting debt could damage the banking and economic system, particularly for those with low incomes.

She continued by saying that the BoT would be watching the situation carefully and enforcing responsible lending standards to raise loan quality.

Additionally, the Bank has charged Sukhumvit Asset Management Co (SAM) with growing the number of participants in its “Debt Clinic Project by SAM” by 50,000 by the year 2022.

Since 2017, 300,000 consumers have participated in the programme, and 40,000 of them have been eligible for debt restructuring.

According to Bangkok Post, SAM President Tharatporn Techakitkachorn observed that practically all debt clinic participants are from the Gen X and Gen Y age groups, with many finding it difficult to repay their debts as a result of the current economic crisis.

Household Debt At The End Of Fourth Quarter Of 2022

Household debt was 15.09 trillion baht ($452.53 billion) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, or 86.9% of GDP. SAM.

Which was founded in 2000 and is entirely owned by the Financial Institution Development Fund, was developed in response to the large amount of bad loans that followed the local financial crisis in the late 1990s.

Siritida admitted that the recent increases in the central bank’s interest rates will not have a substantial impact on borrowers’ repayment obligations.

She clarified that these hikes were gradual and that anyone enrolling in SAM’s debt relief programme would profit from the program’s liberal interest rates, which are intended to help debtors repay their obligations.

According to recent reports, Thailand’s household debt has increased significantly, reaching 86.9% of GDP.

This circumstance opens the door for conversations and activities relating to monetary stability, long-term economic growth, and encouraging consumer spending responsibility.

The BoT is committed to putting policies into place that will boost Thai households’ overall affordability of living expenditures, support prudent financial management, and strengthen their ability to repay debt as a result of these difficulties.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

FazWaz Reveals Its Forthcoming Agent Recruitment Event At The Space Hotel, Pattaya

Thailand’s 2nd CISW Top Wellness World Summit 2023: Tickets, Registration, And Contact Details

Thai Stock Market Remains Under Pressure From Domestic Political Uncertainties
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs