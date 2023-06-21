Elon Musk Plans To Set Up Tesla & SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Internet Service In India After Meeting Modi

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, claimed that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pressuring the automaker to make a “significant investment” in the nation and that an announcement regarding this was likely to come.

After meeting Modi on Tuesday during the Indian president’s state visit to the US, he made these remarks. Previously, a source informed Reuters that Musk would inform Modi of his intentions to establish a manufacturing base in India.

Musk To Launch SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Internet Service To India

Musk said that he aims to introduce SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service to India as well, noting that the country has significant potential for a sustainable energy future that includes solar power, stationary battery packs, and electric vehicles.

Musk told reporters following the meeting that Modi “really cares about India because he’s pushing us to make significant investments there, which is something we intend to do.”

Tesla will arrive in India, I’m sure, and as fast as is humanly possible.

Later, a representative for India’s foreign ministry tweeted that Modi had asked Musk to “explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and rapidly expanding commercial space sector.”

Talking business and technology! PM @narendramodi met with renowned business magnate and investor @elonmusk. Appreciated him for his efforts at making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors. Invited him to explore opportunities in India for investments in… pic.twitter.com/TWWfyD2wS6 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023

According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to Reuters, the South Asian nation is now trying to permit some US companies to work initially in conjunction with Indian firms for investments in its space sector.

India made it possible for private launches in 2020 and hopes that within the following ten years, its private space enterprises will have a five-fold increase in market share.

Tesla executives visited India last month and discussed setting up a base for manufacturing cars and batteries there with Indian ministers and bureaucrats.

Tensions Between Washington And Beijing

Musk mentioned India as a potential destination for a new factory when he stated last month that Tesla would likely choose a site by the end of this year.

In light of the hostilities between Washington and Beijing, US businesses must rely less on China as a manufacturing hub. Tesla abandoned its efforts to enter India last year due to the country’s high import taxes.

After Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, accused India of threatening to shut down the network for failing to comply with content takedown requests during a 2020–2021 protest, Modi met with Musk, who owns Twitter, a few days later.

The claim was referred to as a “outright lie” by India.

“Twitter has no choice but to abide by local laws. We will be shut down if we don’t follow local government regulations, Musk warned reporters on Tuesday.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Google Wallet App Rolls Out New Card Switching Animation With The Same Usability

Google’s AI-Powered Note-Taking Tool ‘Project Tailwind’: How It Works & Early Access

What To Expect From LinkedIn’s Exciting New Engagement Features?