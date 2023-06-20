Connect with us

U.S. National Hurricane Center Predicted First Hurricane Of 2023 Season
U.S. National Hurricane Center Predicted First Hurricane Of 2023 Season

1 min ago

National Hurricane Center

(CTN NEWS) – The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday that the third subtropical depression of the 2023 hurricane season has formed in the central tropical Atlantic and is on track to intensify into a hurricane soon.

The depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h) and is located around 1,425 miles (2,295 km) east of the southern Windward Islands, according to a forecaster in Miami.

U.S. National Hurricane Center Predictions

The hurricane centre predicted that the depression would intensify and sweep across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday, posing a risk of flooding from significant rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and hazardous storm surge and waves.

The centre advised officials in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands to closely monitor the system and have hurricane plans in place, even if it was too early to pinpoint the location and size of where those threats could materialise.

First Hurricane Of 2023 Season

It would be the first hurricane of the 2023 season, which runs from June through November, if the depression intensifies into a hurricane.

El Nino weather phenomena is expected to dampen the storm outlook in 2023, leading to a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season, according to experts at Colorado State University in April.

