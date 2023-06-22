Instagram Now Allows Users To that To Download Reels Posted By Other Users

(CTN NEWS) – Users may now download user-posted reels on Instagram and distribute them elsewhere thanks to a brand-new functionality.

This choice was made in response to TikTok, a competing short video platform, which has long had access to a comparable function.

The TikTok function has grown in popularity since it enables users to view brief films with the app’s watermark even when they are not logged into the service.

Adam Mosseri, the company’s CEO, revealed that users in the United States can now download Reels directly to their camera roll during a broadcast channel on Instagram on Tuesday.

Users only need to press on the share symbol and select the download option to do this.

Only reels from public accounts can be downloaded, according to Mosseri, who also said that users of public accounts have the ability to turn off the download feature.

The Instagram logo and the user name will likely be visible in the downloaded Reels, according to a picture he uploaded, even if he does not state it explicitly.

This reminds me of TikTok’s strategy, which uses a similar format to apply a watermark on downloaded videos.

Instagram’s Initiative To Increase Usership

The platform took the critical choice to discontinue endorsing watermarked videos in 2021, especially those from TikTok or any other site.

Similarly to this, in an effort to discourage cross-platform sharing, YouTube added a logo-based watermark on downloaded Shorts in August of last year.

Reels can now be downloaded on Instagram, which might be viewed as a calculated attempt to encourage more users to interact with material there.

For Meta (previously Facebook), the promotion of reels has been a major focus in recent quarters in order to drive growth and revenue.

Mark Zuckerberg noted during Meta’s Q1 2023 earnings call that the introduction of AI-powered Reels recommendations caused a 24% increase in Instagram time spent.

This suggests that reels has developed into a substantial source of user engagement and a key component of Instagram’s goal to draw in and hold the attention of its viewers.

The platform wants to offer an immersive watching experience that would entice users to consume more content inside the app, thus it allows users to download and share reels.

This action is in line with Meta’s objective of retaining users on their platforms for longer periods of time, ultimately generating more revenue through advertising and other monetization techniques.

How To Download Instagram Reels

Open Instagram and go to the reels you want to save.

Tap the share icon.

Select “Add to story.”

Zoom in on the Reels to fit the layout of your story.

Tap the three-dot button and select “Save.”

The Reels will be saved to your phone’s storage.

