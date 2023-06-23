Bangkok Airways Wins ‘World’s Best Regional Airline Awards for 7th Consecutive year

(CTN News) – Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited has again emerged as the shining star at the World Airline Awards 2023 ceremony, reaffirming its position as the ‘World’s Best Regional Airline’ and the ‘Best Regional Airline in Asia’ for the seventh consecutive year.

The prestigious event, often called the Oscars of the aviation industry, took place at the Paris Air Show, where Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, the president of Bangkok Airways, and other management team members graciously accepted the honors.

These highly regarded awards reflect the satisfaction of millions of passengers worldwide, who cast decisive votes based on their personal experiences.

Bangkok Airways’ consistent success in the customer satisfaction survey has positioned it as the unrivaled leader in the regional airline category, garnering recognition for its unparalleled service for seven years in a row, as reported by The Pattaya News.

In an industry facing unprecedented challenges, Bangkok Airways has relentlessly pursued excellence, continuously refining the quality of its products and services.

“Even in the most trying times in aviation history, Bangkok Airways has remained steadfast, committed to elevating the standards of our offerings,” stated the President of Bangkok Airways PLC.

“We aspire to be recognized as one of the world’s top-tier regional airline brands, and these awards, bestowed upon us today, symbolize our progress toward this goal, as they stem from the appreciation of our customers worldwide.”

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth further expressed his pride in Bangkok Airways’ ranking of 29th in the ‘Top 100 World’s Best Airlines’ category for 2023.

The airline is deeply grateful to every loyal customer who has contributed to its success, as receiving such prestigious accolades from Skytrax evokes a profound sense of gratitude.

“For seven consecutive years, starting from 2016, we have been honored with the titles of ‘World’s Best Airline’ and ‘Best Airline in Asia’,” added the President of Bangkok Airways.

“These recognitions are not only remarkable achievements but also a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering quality services throughout the years. They inspire us to enhance the unique journeys we offer our passengers, while upholding the highest standards of safety and hygiene.”

As Bangkok Airways celebrates its 55th anniversary in an industry that remains fiercely competitive and challenging, the airline promises a steadfast commitment to ensuring that every journey with them is extraordinary.

Positioned as ‘Asia’s Boutique Airline,’ Bangkok Airways aims to elevate Thailand’s aviation industry to global standards, embracing sustainable approaches to progress.