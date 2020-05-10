Community Pantries Helping People Hit Hard By Virus Lockdown

As the covid-19 lockdown in Thailand continues poor people in need of food are being aided by community pantries. The community pantries have been popping up Nation wide to help feed the poor in these troubled times.

You can now see them in several locations in the country, as people help one another make ends meet after the coronavirus has crippled the economy.

With a sign that says; “Please feel free to take anything you need, and leave anything you can share.”

At a community pantry in Khon Kaen there are essential items like instant noodles, bottled water, eggs, canned fish and basic medicines.

Families in Khon Kaen Thailand thankful for Community Pantries

The new sharing scheme follows the free meals offered by temples and other donors.

It’s not clear exactly when the first community pantry appeared in Thailand. The idea has been seen in other countries, including the United Kingdom. Its a good way to help people who have lost their income to help feed their families. Above all during this difficult period of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

A roadside community pantry in Khon Kean, Thailand was set up on Saturday by Kulwadee Theswong. She also bought food items to fill it up. Ms Kulwadee said “I saw community pantries in other provinces and wanted to have one here in Khon Kaen.”

Ms Kulwadee asked permission from the auto showroom to place it outside the premises. The showroom also posed a security guard to take care of the pantry, with manager Chokchai Khunwasee saying: “We are proud to be part of this sharing effort.”

Community Pantries Setup in Bangkok

Pantries have also been placed in several locations around Bangkok. A volunteer group calling itself Little Brick set up 4 just this Saturday, the Bangkok Post reports.

Wat Pho Nimit in Thon Buri district of Bangkok is one of the many temples offering help. Above all to people left in need by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nakhon Ratchasima has at least one Community pantry in the Mittaphap community in Muang district. It was initiated by community leader Anuwat Ploedjanthuek. He created the community pantry after he saw people in the area thrown out of the jobs by Covid-19.

“Workers living in 500 houses in the community were left unemployed. They have no jobs and no money,” he said of his motivation to set up the food-sharing project.

Community pantries have also appeared in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Social media users have posted pictures of other roadside pantries in Saraburi, Roi Et and Chiang Mai province.

Jobless from Lockdown People in Bangkok Get Free Food Handout

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>