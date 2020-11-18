What are Cannabis Seeds and What Happens if you Eat Them?

Hemp is the name given to the varieties of the Cannabis Sativa plant, but it is a controversial plant. But there is more to cannabis than marijuana flowers! Today, you can find hemp seeds to eat, and you can also order online in the best shop for weed seeds like Sensoryseeds.

Cannabis seeds are good for your health!

Raw fats, which we eat from seeds, nuts or avocados, do not produce the effect of saturation and obstruction (coronary heart disease) that cooked fats (saturated fats) make. However, on the contrary, these fats lower cholesterol, they clean your arteries and can even help you lose weight.

Therefore, they are fats that we must include in our diet if we want to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

In some countries, you will not be able to find them as they are illegal due to their connection with marijuana. In the UK, you can legally buy weed seeds, but you can’t germinate them.

How to incorporate cannabis seeds into your diet?

Hemp seeds can be consumed in different formats: as whole peeled seeds or in the form of cannabis seeds oil or as hemp milk.

Peeled Hemp Seeds: They are sold by many stores in some countries and are found in health and diet stores. Cannabis seed has a very hard shell that is impossible to chew; that is why they are sold already peeled. They can be added as a complement to any meal of the day, from a fruit salad to a more elaborate dish.

Hemp oil made from cannabis seeds

Cannabis seed oil can be found in some herbalists. Its peculiarity is that it is considered one of the healthiest oils that exist since it is composed of 80% essential fatty acids. It is an excellent source of Omega 3 and Omega 6 that prevents cardiovascular diseases, reduces cholesterol, blood pressure, and helps improve arthritis symptoms. It is used like any oil so that it can be added to salads or any dish. They can also be used in desserts such as raw vegan cookies or cakes.

Cannabis seeds’ nutritional information (per 100 g.):

25% Protein.

35% of carbohydrates.

35% Oil (essential fatty acids Omega 3 and Omega 6) 380 Kcal

Nutrients in marijuana and cannabis seeds

If you want to add cannabis to your daily diet, you should get to know the many nutrients and benefits.

Nutrients are compounds that all living things need to function. Our own body generates some of them, and others are provided by food.

Food plays a vital role in our existence and survival and, depending on the foods we choose. We will have a good or bad quality of life.

Issues such as metabolism and organ health are linked to diet.

Eat well to live well! Could, then, marijuana be considered a nutritious food?

Cannabis seed and its nutritional value

Marijuana and its benefits is a field that is currently being actively studied. While this plant has long been used for its healing properties, scientists are now investigating how it affects the human body.

After a century of prohibition in consumption, we are not clear about the exact composition of nutrients in cannabis, however, thanks to the experts, we can refer to it as a superfood (superfood).

The term refers to foods that provide a large number of health benefits, thanks to the nutritional density they contain. In other words, they are highly recommended!

Interesting fact: Cannabis seed is highly rich in protein, so much so that the equivalent of 100 grams of hemp (cannabis seed) hearts; shelled cannabis seeds; contain 32 grams of protein. More than the egg!

Cannabis seeds contain nine amino acids that the human body requires, as it cannot produce them on its own.

The same 100 grams contain 49 grams of fat (macronutrient), 8 grams of carbohydrates and 4 grams of fibre, according to the latest studies and analyzes.

In the same way, we can find vitamin A, vitamin E, calcium, magnesium, potassium and a host of other elements.

How to eat hem and cannabis seeds?

The question immediately arises: how can I consume cannabis seeds as food?

The stems and roots, as well as the seeds and leaves of cannabis, contain nutrients, but they are not consumed due to the type of texture they have. It isn’t easy to eat. Instead, cannabis seeds and leaves are commonly used as aids in nutrition.

The best way to consume cannabis is to sprinkle it raw on our food, for example, in a salad with a rich combination of fruits and vegetables on a bed of lettuce.

