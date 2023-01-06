(CTN News) – As the days get shorter and we spend less time outside, we risk becoming vitamin D deficient. One billion people are vitamin deficient, which has ramifications for our health (more on that later).

Sun exposure is the easiest way to stimulate vitamin production, which is why we’re especially prone to deficiency in the winter.

“The NHS recommends supplementing with vitamin D3 during autumn and winter,” says Rhian Stephenson, a nutritionist and naturopath.

You can get vitamin without sunlight. Besides salmon, swordfish, tuna, full fat dairy that’s fortified with vitamin, sardines, beef liver, cod liver oil, and egg yolks, most foods don’t have enough vitamin, but they can help,” says Stephenson, who emphasizes that such foods won’t deliver adequate levels, but they’ll help. A vegan diet puts you at risk of vitamin deficiency.

Supplements, which can help prevent deficiency, vary by country, Stephenson says. According to her, the RDA for adults in the US and Canada is 600IU and 800IU for people over 70, while in the UK it’s 400IU.

“The bare minimum is 400IU–but in my experience, that’s too low to fix a deficiency.”

Also, supplements come in D2 and D3 forms, but you should always choose D3. Furthermore, look for supplements paired with vitamin K2, like our Essential D3/K2, since they optimize calcium metabolism together.

Calcium can build up in the arteries without K2 rather than getting transported to our bones,” she says.

What’s the deal with vitamin D?

Healthy systemic levels of vitamin are essential. Stephenson says it helps with immunity, fertility, muscle strength, hormone balance, sexual health, energy, mood, and more. In a nutshell, it’s essential for overall health.

How does vitamin D deficiency affect you?

Deficit of vitamin affects your mental and physical health. Low levels of calcium are also linked to poor immunity, depression, and back pain, to name a few.

Stephenson says it’s linked to autoimmune conditions, Covid-19, cancer, hormone health, and mood disorders. Multiple sclerosis, hypertension, diabetes, fibromyalgia, and diabetes are also related to vitamin deficiency.

How does vitamin D deficiency feel?

It’s only through a blood test that you can find out if you’re vitamin deficient. You can also look out for signs and symptoms.

1. Fatigue

Symptoms of severe vitamin deficiency include chronic, profound, or irremediable fatigue. Sleep problems are another symptom.

2. Muscle and bone pain

There’s a link between vitamin D deficiency and muscle pain and weakness. Vitamin is essential for the body to absorb calcium, so if you don’t get enough of it, you’ll have bone and joint pain.

3. Loss of hair

It’s essential for healthy hair. Deficits can cause hair loss or slow growth because they interfere with the life cycle of follicles. Vitamin D deficiency may also cause alopecia.

4. You’re always sick

It’s linked to a weak immune system when you don’t get enough vitamin D. Check your levels if you’re sick a lot.

5. Disorders of depression, anxiety, and mood

Researchers think vitamin plays a key role in balancing our mood and preventing depression. Low levels can be triggered by low levels, which can cause overwhelm, sadness, anxiety, forgetfulness, and sadness.

