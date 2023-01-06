CVS and Walgreens Plan to Sell the Abortion Pill After FDA Rule Change

(CTN News) – Last week, the Food and Pharmacy Administration lifted a long-standing ban on medication shops selling prescription abortion Pill mifepristone, so Walgreens and CVS will again carry it.

The two biggest drugstore chains in the country have made a choice that would greatly increase mifepristone’s availability in places where abortion is permitted.

Since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, states that have outright prohibited abortion cannot sell the abortion pill.

The FDA modified its rules on Tuesday to let retail pharmacy shops distribute mifepristone if they undergo a certification procedure.

A long-standing requirement that patients receive the abortion pill in-person at clinics, hospitals, and other licensed healthcare practitioners has been repealed by the government.

According to spokeswoman Fraser Engerman, Walgreens intends to get certified and is working to register and educate its pharmacists to distribute mifepristone by federal and state law.

According to spokeswoman Amy Thibault, CVS also intends to get certification in those jurisdictions where doing so is permitted.

This implies that patients can buy mifepristone like other prescription drugs in many areas of the United States, either in person at a retail drugstore or via the mail.

Patients will still need their prescriptions from a licensed doctor or another qualified medical professional.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, mifepristone became a major flashpoint in the political fight over abortion at the state level.

Some conservative organizations have requested a federal court in Texas to reverse the FDA’s approval of mifepristone.

The most used method of miscarriage termination in the United States is mifepristone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that in 2020, mifepristone was used in around 51% of abortions.

The FDA first authorized mifepristone in 2000 to end early pregnancies, but there were long-standing restrictions on how patients may get the medication.

Medical associations have long complained that these laws lack a scientific foundation and have political roots, such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Pregnancy may be ended with mifepristone up to the tenth week. It is used with another medication called misoprostol.

Misoprostol causes contractions that empty the uterus, while mifepristone prevents the pregnancy from progressing further.

Related CTN News:

Plan B Label Clarifies ‘Morning-After’ Pill Doesn’t Cause Abortion