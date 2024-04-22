How do you define loneliness?

(CTN News) – An individual who suffers from loneliness, despite their desire to interact with others and be social, is exhibiting a complex emotional and mental state of being.

Anyone can experience, regardless of their age or background, which has a significant impact on both their mental and physical health.

Loneliness and mental health:

As a result of loneliness, a number of mental health problems may arise, including depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem.

It is not unusual for lonely individuals to experience a constant range of negative emotions, ranging from sadness to worthlessness.

Lack of social connections makes it difficult for lonely individuals to share their feelings or seek assistance, which further exacerbates their mental health issues.

Physical health and loneliness:

Apart from affecting one’s mental health, loneliness also has alarming effects on one’s physical health.

Researchers at the World Health Organization determined that is harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day in a report entitled, Our Epidemic and Isolation.

An individual who is lonely is more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease, stroke, and other stress-related conditions. They also have a weaker immune system, which makes them more susceptible to illness.

An approach to addressing loneliness is as follows:

Identifying the condition and addressing it requires a proactive approach that involves building meaningful relationships.

Additionally, seeking professional assistance when necessary can help manage and its adverse effects on one’s health.

In today’s era, technological gadgets can also provide solutions, as an individual can have social interactions by virtue of virtual meetups or social media connections.

As for the silent epidemic, active social engagement and interactions are of primary importance in addressing it. However, there is no equivalent replacement for face-to-face interactions.

