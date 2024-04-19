Connect with us

Health

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro And Zepbound Supply Situation Worsens Due To Multi-Month Shortages
Advertisement

Health

Persistent HPV Infection Is Associated With Genetic Variations

Health

Vampire-Like Bacteria Can Suck Blood From Humans

Health

Hemorrhoid Cream Poisoned With Lead Kills California Woman

Health

Americans Taking Advantage of Affordable Hip Replacement Surgery in India

Health

Diabetes Medication Adherence May Be Improved Through Discussions

Health

Children in Thailand Being Enticed into Vaping With Toy Pods

Health

To Fight Meningitis, Nigeria Launches a Quintuple Vaccine

Health

Breast Cancer Treatment Is Delayed By One-Third Of Young Women

Health

The Power Of Particles Unlocking the Power of Nanoparticles in Medicine

Health

Boys With Diabetes Are More Likely To Drink Sweetened Drinks

Health

Pfizer's Lawsuit Against Moderna Over COVID-19 Has Been Paused

Health

CBD vs. Medical Cannabis: Understanding Their Applications and Benefits

Health

Best Resorts in Thailand: Best Retreats for Health and Wellness

Health

Why Therapy Matters in Addressing Mental Health in The Workplace

Health

Amazing Benefits Of Cannabidiol Edibles

Health

Thailand Cracks Down on E-Cigarettes and Vapers at Schools

Health

Prostate Cancer Scans Are Cheaper, Faster, And Can Help More Men

Health

$5B Deal Talks Between Pfizer And Global Blood Therapeutics

Health News News Asia

Hong Kong Man Contracts Herpes Virus B After Monkey Bite

Health

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro And Zepbound Supply Situation Worsens Due To Multi-Month Shortages

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Mounjaro
(Photo by Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(CTN News) – There appears to be no end in sight for the ongoing shortage of Eli Lilly’s popular diabetes drug Mounjaro anytime soon, as the FDA has once again extended its forecast for the drug’s release.

Additionally, most of the doses of the drug’s obesity counterpart, Zepbound, have now been added to the list of drugs that are deemed to be in short supply by the FDA.

It is believed that Mounjaro will remain available until the end of this month on a limited basis, in line with an estimate made by the FDA earlier this month.

It is expected that all but one dosage strength of Mounjaro will experience a supply squeeze throughout the second quarter as a result of this new update.

In addition, Lilly’s other tirzepatide product, Zepbound, has also been reported to be facing similar supply issues, although most doses of this medication were not listed in the FDA’s shortage database until this week.

This is due to the fact that the FDA has now listed the medication in limited supply for all but one dosage strength, much like Mounjaro.

According to FDA officials, there is a shortage because there has been an increase in demand for these drugs, which has led to the shortage.

The company has long been planning to build a manufacturing plant in North Carolina that will help meet the demand surge, but the plant isn’t expected to fully operational until the end of the year, despite the fact that it has been working on it for years.

As a result, patients will have to wait even longer for products made at the facility to reach pharmacy shelves. In an interview with NBC News, Lilly’s global operations leader, Edgardo Hernandez, said that patients will be able to purchase products made at the facility “sometime next year.”

In response to Fierce Pharma, Lilly Mounjaro did not immediately reply to our request for comment. However, a spokesperson for the company acknowledged last month that the “unprecedented demand for these products” may cause some patients to have difficulty filling their prescriptions.

In addition to the North Carolina Mounjaro plant, the company is also building a large injection plant in Germany. This plant is expected to be operational by 2027, along with the North Carolina plant.

During the supply shortages, it has been reported that compounded versions of the meds are appearing around the country, as well as counterfeit versions.

Earlier this year, Lilly issued a warning to patients warning them that such knockoff products might pose a safety risk should they be used by them.

SEE ALSO:

Hemorrhoid Cream Poisoned With Lead Kills California Woman

Vampire-Like Bacteria Can Suck Blood From Humans

Persistent HPV Infection Is Associated With Genetic Variations
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies