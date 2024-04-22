Connect with us

Measles Cases In The U.S. Surpass Recent Peak In 2022 With 125
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Measles
HEALTHDAY

(CTN News) – A new report released by the U.S. government indicates that there have now been 125 reported cases of measles in 18 states across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 704 cases reported to date. This number exceeds the number of cases reported in the entirety of 2022, which represents the most recent peak for measles infections.

This year has seen seven outbreaks, with 69% of cases being associated with outbreaks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During 2023, four outbreaks were reported, and 48% of the cases were associated with outbreaks.

It is still unlikely that measles cases this year will exceed 2019, which was the last time health officials were concerned the United States might lose its status as a measles-free country. In that year, outbreaks among unvaccinated communities in New York increased the number of cases to 1,274 – the highest number since the 1990s.

Based on the latest estimate, the United States will likely see 300 cases of measles this year, which is still higher than in recent years.

Following an outbreak of measles in a Chicago migrant shelter in March,

Illinois continues to have the highest number of measles cases in the country this year. Fortunately, the outbreak has slowed since a large vaccination campaign was undertaken.

In response to CDC reports, Massimo Pacilli, deputy commissioner for the Chicago Department of Public Health, confirmed higher rates of vaccinated individuals acquiring measles during the outbreak, a change that he attributed to the intense spread of the virus within the shelter.

Pacilli, of CBS News, told CBS News that “in this setting, we are observing continuing protracted exposures. Therefore, it is not at all unexpected that a greater proportion of individuals who may have received a dose end up infected with measles.”

Infections in the shelter have declined, however, the city warned doctors on Friday that a growing number of cases have been reported in the region without any connection to the shelter.

In a report released last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the continuing “importations” of the virus by unvaccinated foreign travelers pose a “renewed threat” to the status of the United States as having eliminated the spread of the virus within its borders.

As of 2000, this designation was officially granted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To prevent measles and its complications, as well as to maintain the U.S. elimination status, it is necessary to detect cases promptly, implement control measures promptly, and maintain high national vaccination coverage, including improving coverage in undervaccinated populations.

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

