Connect with us

Health

Human Causes Of Bird Flu Pose a Major Concern: World Health Organization
Advertisement

Health

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro And Zepbound Supply Situation Worsens Due To Multi-Month Shortages

Health

Naturopathic Medicine: Bridging Traditional Healing and Modern Science

Health

Persistent HPV Infection Is Associated With Genetic Variations

Health

Vampire-Like Bacteria Can Suck Blood From Humans

Health

Hemorrhoid Cream Poisoned With Lead Kills California Woman

Health

Americans Taking Advantage of Affordable Hip Replacement Surgery in India

Health

Diabetes Medication Adherence May Be Improved Through Discussions

Health

Children in Thailand Being Enticed into Vaping With Toy Pods

Health

To Fight Meningitis, Nigeria Launches a Quintuple Vaccine

Health

Breast Cancer Treatment Is Delayed By One-Third Of Young Women

Health

The Power Of Particles Unlocking the Power of Nanoparticles in Medicine

Health

Boys With Diabetes Are More Likely To Drink Sweetened Drinks

Health

Pfizer's Lawsuit Against Moderna Over COVID-19 Has Been Paused

Health

CBD vs. Medical Cannabis: Understanding Their Applications and Benefits

Health

Best Resorts in Thailand: Best Retreats for Health and Wellness

Health

Why Therapy Matters in Addressing Mental Health in The Workplace

Health

Amazing Benefits Of Cannabidiol Edibles

Health

Thailand Cracks Down on E-Cigarettes and Vapers at Schools

Health

Prostate Cancer Scans Are Cheaper, Faster, And Can Help More Men

Health

Human Causes Of Bird Flu Pose a Major Concern: World Health Organization

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bird Flu
File photo: Caged ducks await slaughter due to the avian flu outbreak at a farm in Doazit, southwestern France, January 26, 2022. — AFP

(CTN News) – The World Health Organization expressed alarm Thursday about the rapid spread of the H5N1 bird flu to new species, including humans, who have an “extraordinarily high” mortality rate.

The UN health agency’s chief scientific officer, Jeremy Farrar, told reporters in Geneva, “I believe that this remains an enormous concern.”

The current outbreak of bird flu began in 2020 and has resulted in the death of tens of millions of poultry; wild birds and land and marine mammals have also been infected.

Last month, cows and goats were added to the list – a surprise to experts since they had been thought to be immune to this type of Bird Flu.

Farrar noted that A (H5N1) has become a global pandemic caused by zoonotic animals.

It is important to note that the greatest concern is that this virus has evolved and is now capable of infecting humans as well as critically being capable of moving from human to human, by infecting ducks and chickens and then increasingly mammals.”

As of yet, there is no evidence that the influenza virus A(H5N1) spreads between humans.
Farrar noted that the mortality rate for humans who have been infected by animals is exceptionally high in the hundreds of cases where they have been exposed to animals.

In the period from 2003 through April 1 of this year, the WHO reported 463 deaths from 889 cases across 23 countries. This was a 52 percent fatality rate.

Early this month, US authorities reported that a person in Texas was recovering from bird flu after being in contact with dairy cattle.

The case is the second human to test positive for bird flu in the country, following cases in Texas, Kansas and other states where herds were apparently exposed to wild birds.

Also, it appears to be the first human case of influenza A (H5N1) Bird Flu virus infection following contact with an infected mammal, according to the World Health Organization.

“When you get into the mammalian population, you are about to get close to humans,” Farrar warned, warning that “this virus is always looking for new, novel hosts.”

SEE ALSO:

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro And Zepbound Supply Situation Worsens Due To Multi-Month Shortages

Naturopathic Medicine: Bridging Traditional Healing and Modern Science

Vampire-Like Bacteria Can Suck Blood From Humans
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies