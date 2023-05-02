Thailand Sees a Rise in Obesity With Over 40 Percent Overweight

Health officials in Thailand report that over 40 percent of adults aged 15 and up are overweight due to fast food and insufficient exercise and at risk of noncommunicable diseases, because of their lifestyle.

According to Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of Thailand’s Health Department, a survey of working Thais revealed that the average body mass index (BMI) of males is 24.2 and 25.2 for females, both of which are considered above normal.

The statistics also suggest that 37.8% of working Thai males and 46.4% of working Thai females are considered fat, with 27.7% of males and 50.4% of females having belly fat.

In comparison to earlier findings, the study results suggest that more Thai individuals ate less fruit and vegetables, with 78.8% eating less than 74.1%.

Dr. Suwanchai told Thai PBS that one of the causes of obesity among working Thai people is that they spend approximately 40 hours each week at their offices, forcing them to eat unhealthy fast food.

Socializing at restaurants may relieve stress, but it may also lead to weight gain and an increased risk of acquiring noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart and kidney disease, according to the researcher.

He recommends that working people exercise frequently, at least 30 minutes per day or 150 minutes per week, using jogging, fast walking, cycling, aerobic or yoga exercises, as suggested by the World Health Organisation.

He also advised them to sleep for 7 to 9 hours per night and to monitor their body weight and waist size on a regular basis.

Obesity in Thailand

Obesity is becoming increasingly prevalent in Thailand, as it is in many other regions of the world. Overweight and obesity have increased dramatically in Thailand over the last two decades, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In 2016, it was reported that 32.6% of Thai adults were overweight, with 9.7% obese. This represents a substantial increase from 1991, when only 17.8% of adults were overweight and 1.6% were obese.

Several factors contribute to Thailand’s rising obesity rate. The transition towards a more urbanized and sedentary lifestyle is one of the primary reasons. People tend to participate in less physical activity when they migrate away from rural regions and into cities, and they rely more on fast food and processed snacks that are rich in calories, sugar, and fat.

Furthermore, cultural factors contribute to the rise in obesity in Thailand. There is a custom, for example, of eating large family meals, which might contribute to overeating. Furthermore, certain foods, such as fried and sugary foods, are highly valued in Thai cuisine and are frequently consumed in large quantities.

In Thailand, efforts to address obesity include public health programmes that encourage healthy eating and activity, as well as legislation that limit the sale of bad foods. In an effort to limit consumption, the Thai government, for example, has imposed a charge on sugary drinks. However, more work is required to address this growing issue.

Diabetes and heart disease are also major health concerns in Thailand, and they are frequently associated with the rise in obesity. According to the International Diabetes Federation, roughly 4.5 million Thais had diabetes in 2021, and this figure is likely to rise in the next years.

kind 2 diabetes is the most common kind of diabetes in Thailand, and it is frequently linked to lifestyle factors such as poor food, lack of physical activity, and obesity. Diabetes is more prevalent in metropolitan regions than in rural areas in Thailand, which is consistent with the trend towards more sedentary lifestyles.

Heart disease is another major health issue in Thailand, and it is the top cause of mortality in the country. In 2016, cardiovascular disease accounted for 35% of all fatalities in Thailand, according to the World Health Organisation.

High blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, and a diet heavy in saturated and trans fats are all risk factors for heart disease in Thailand. Obesity is also a major risk factor for heart disease since it raises the likelihood of having other health issues such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes.

In Thailand, efforts to combat diabetes and heart disease include public health campaigns that promote healthy lifestyles, as well as legislation that try to reduce the availability of bad foods and encourage physical exercise. The Thai government has also launched a national diabetes screening and management programme, which includes measures to improve access to medicine and healthcare services. However, more work is needed to address Thailand’s pressing health issues.