Dietary Supplements: Why They Exist & How They Help Promote a Healthy Lifestyle

Many individuals consume food without the thought of a healthy lifestyle and proper nutrition in mind, and this often results in a nutritional imbalance in the body. The truth is that sometimes, we don’t eat as well as we should. And whether you eat too much or too little, an imbalance of the right nutrients affects your health and well-being.

Even if you are a strict calorie counter, it is crucial to make sure you know what those calories are made up of, and more importantly, whether you are getting all the essential nutrients for your body to function each day.

This is why dietary supplements have emerged as a quick and convenient solution for providing our bodies with nutrients that are at times not supplied by our existing eating habits.

And in this article, we will be covering what dietary supplements actually are, the different types of these supplements, as well as how you can choose the right ones for your nutritional and dietary needs.

What are dietary supplements?

In a nutshell, dietary supplements are products that provide you with additional nutrition, to ensure that your daily nutrient intake is well-balanced. The word “supplement” means to fill up or complete, from its Latin root word suppler.

Supplements help fill gaps in your diet. If you are not getting enough calcium from your daily food intake, for example, and you are not having as much dairy or leafy greens, taking calcium supplements can help boost your calcium intake.

It is important to note, however, that supplements should not be seen as the ultimate cure or replacement for having balanced meals. As their name suggests, dietary supplements should be taken as an additional source of nutrition, to ensure you are consistently meeting your recommended daily intake of nutrients.

Common types of dietary supplements for a healthy lifestyle



People generally take supplements to serve a purpose, such as to be healthier, or to function better in different aspects, by boosting cognitive function or eyesight, for instance.

The following are some of the most common types of dietary supplements available today:

Vitamins and minerals – Our bodies use vitamins and minerals in small amounts to ensure that everything is working properly. Vitamin C, Calcium, and Iron are a few examples. Most of the time, you will be able to consume these vitamins and minerals through the food you eat. But if you do not eat perfectly and consistently each day, taking these dietary supplements can be compared to having “nutritional insurance.” People who consume vitamin and mineral-based supplements include pregnant women, the elderly, people with allergies, and people who smoke and drink.

– Our bodies use vitamins and minerals in small amounts to ensure that everything is working properly. Vitamin C, Calcium, and Iron are a few examples. Most of the time, you will be able to consume these vitamins and minerals through the food you eat. But if you do not eat perfectly and consistently each day, taking these dietary supplements can be compared to having “nutritional insurance.” People who consume vitamin and mineral-based supplements include pregnant women, the elderly, people with allergies, and people who smoke and drink. Protein – These supplements are typically geared towards people who participate in high-performance sports, like athletics or bodybuilding. People sometimes need an intentionally larger intake of protein to build muscle mass, and supplements like protein powder can make things more convenient for them. Conversely, those who do not prefer—or have allergic reactions to—animal-based protein can also opt for soy protein.

– These supplements are typically geared towards people who participate in high-performance sports, like athletics or bodybuilding. People sometimes need an intentionally larger intake of protein to build muscle mass, and supplements like protein powder can make things more convenient for them. Conversely, those who do not prefer—or have allergic reactions to—animal-based protein can also opt for soy protein. Plant extracts – These supplements are for those who prefer concentrations of a single ingredient, or a slight blend of natural ingredients. Examples of plant extracts include garlic extract, fiber powder, and fiber blends, the latter of which improves metabolism. Generally, consumers of plant extracts are on the go and would rather opt for an easier way to improve their daily intake of essential nutrients.

Due to high demand, dietary supplements have become available in several forms, such as capsules, gummies, drinks, and powders, to name a few.

Choosing which supplements are right for your healthy lifestyle



Nutrilite, the world’s leading vitamin and dietary supplement brand, currently offers a vast array of products to choose from, depending on your nutritional needs. Ingredients used in each product are naturally-sourced, many of which grow on Nutrilite’own farms.

