Studies Suggest Soybean Oil Diets May Cause Diabetes And Obesity

(CTN News) – Researchers have found that soybean oil may alter our genes and cause metabolic health conditions such as diabetes, obesity and insulin resistance, according to a recent study.

The purpose of the experiment was to examine the health effects of soybean oil on mice. The mice were divided into three groups, each with a different type of soybean oil.

The first group of mice consumed a food that was high in soybean oil but which had been boiled to remove linoleic acid from the oil. The second group had a food that was high in coconut oil.

There was a discovery made that the first group and the second group of mice contained modified genes. In total, around 100 types of genes in the hypothalamus were affected as a result of this disease. There is a strong link between these genes and schizophrenia, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease, among other diseases.

There was a significant increase in the oxytocin gene, which is a hormone responsible for feelings of happiness. It is known that this gene regulates euphoria, love, social bonding, as well as playing a vital role in regulating body weight and other emotions.

As a result of the results of the study, it has been possible for researchers to identify that linoleic acid is the major contributor to this problem.

There have been further tests conducted and it has been found that stigmasterol can also negatively affect the body in other ways.

It has been recommended that people limit their use of soybean oil until the exact cause of the problem in the use of soybean oil can be determined, according to study author Poonamjot Deol.

“If there is one message I would like people to take away from this talk, it is this: the consumption of soybean oil should be reduced.” she said.

