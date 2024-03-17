Sydney’s West Is On Measles Alert After a Baby Is Diagnosed.

(CTN News) – Several people in western Sydney have been warned to keep an eye out for signs of measles after a baby was hospitalised with measles in the area.

As the baby had recently returned from the South East Asian region where there were ongoing outbreaks of the illness, he was too young to be immunized against it.

A list of venues and a flight have been released by NSW Health, asking people to monitor for any symptoms if they are visiting these locations at the same time and date.

This is characterized by symptoms such as fever, sore eyes, a runny nose, coughing, followed three to four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

A person who is infected with measles can spread the disease through the air by coughing or sneezing.

There is a possibility that symptoms will not appear for up to 18 days following the exposure to the virus.

It is important people monitor their symptoms until the 31st of March, according to Catherine Bateman, director of the Public Health Unit at Western Sydney Local Health District.

According to the doctor, anyone who develops symptoms should contact their GP as soon as possible, or even call ahead of time so that they do not have to wait in the waiting room with other patients.”

Infectious diseases like measles are highly contagious.

Health officials in New South Wales have advised people born between 1966 and 1996 to ensure they have been vaccinated against measles by receiving two doses of the free vaccine.

A lifelong immunity to the measles is provided by two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. The CDC recommends taking a dose of vaccine if you don’t know whether you have been immunized against the disease,” she said.

Several regions of the world are experiencing outbreaks of measles at the moment. Before traveling overseas, travellers should ensure that they are protected against measles by obtaining a vaccination.“

In the event that a child is traveling overseas from the age of six months, they can receive an MMR vaccination. Obtain more information from your general practitioner if you need it.”

