Connect with us

Health

Sydney's West Is On Measles Alert After a Baby Is Diagnosed.
Advertisement

Health

FDA Approves First Drug To Treat a Common, Serious Liver Condition

Health

What Is Sculptra Used for? Discover the Power for Facial Rejuvenation and Renewal

Health Lifestyles

Unlocking the Importance of Protein Shakes: Four Benefits Fit to Modern Lifestyles

Health

Study Proves Natural Supplements to Be the Turn around to Men’s Health

Health

Colorectal Cancer Can Be Detected Early With a Blood Test

Health

Brain Cancer Tumours Shrank in Early Tests With a New Strategy

Health

Pfizer's Adcetris Drug Succeeds In Late-Stage Blood Cancer Trials

Health

Screening For Breast Cancer Is Effective Based On Detection Methods

Health

Here are 5 Ramadan Fitness Tips

Health

Thailand Warns Public Over Eating Raw Meat After Anthrax Outbreak in Laos

Health

Measles Confirmed In Two Chicago Residents And One Migrant Child

Health

PM2.5 Dust Particles in Thailand Endangered Over 10 Million in 2023

Health

Healthcare Should Be Awakened By UnitedHealth's Cyberattack

Health

Debunking Myths About Pet Medications: Insights from PetPawsRx

Health

Nature's Pharmacy: Exploring the Efficacy of Plant-Based Supplements

Health

Herbal Horizons: Unveiling Natural Wellness Supplements and Their Efficacy

Health

Recovering After Completing a Marathon

Health

Insights Into Prostate Cancer's New Subtypes Lead To Tailored Treatment

Health

CBD Gummies: The All-Natural Solution for Pain Relief and Inflammation

Health

Sydney’s West Is On Measles Alert After a Baby Is Diagnosed.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sydney's West Is On Measles Alert After a Baby Is Diagnosed.

(CTN News) – Several people in western Sydney have been warned to keep an eye out for signs of measles after a baby was hospitalised with measles in the area.

As the baby had recently returned from the South East Asian region where there were ongoing outbreaks of the illness, he was too young to be immunized against it.

A list of venues and a flight have been released by NSW Health, asking people to monitor for any symptoms if they are visiting these locations at the same time and date.

This is characterized by symptoms such as fever, sore eyes, a runny nose, coughing, followed three to four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

A person who is infected with measles can spread the disease through the air by coughing or sneezing.

There is a possibility that symptoms will not appear for up to 18 days following the exposure to the virus.

It is important people monitor their symptoms until the 31st of March, according to Catherine Bateman, director of the Public Health Unit at Western Sydney Local Health District.

According to the doctor, anyone who develops symptoms should contact their GP as soon as possible, or even call ahead of time so that they do not have to wait in the waiting room with other patients.”

Infectious diseases like measles are highly contagious.

Health officials in New South Wales have advised people born between 1966 and 1996 to ensure they have been vaccinated against measles by receiving two doses of the free vaccine.

A lifelong immunity to the measles is provided by two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. The CDC recommends taking a dose of vaccine if you don’t know whether you have been immunized against the disease,” she said.

Several regions of the world are experiencing outbreaks of measles at the moment. Before traveling overseas, travellers should ensure that they are protected against measles by obtaining a vaccination.“

In the event that a child is traveling overseas from the age of six months, they can receive an MMR vaccination. Obtain more information from your general practitioner if you need it.”

SEE ALSO:

FDA Approves First Drug To Treat a Common, Serious Liver Condition

What Is Sculptra Used for? Discover the Power for Facial Rejuvenation and Renewal

Unlocking the Importance of Protein Shakes: Four Benefits Fit to Modern Lifestyles
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies