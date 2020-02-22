Coronavirus Screening Stepped Up in Northern Thailand

Thai Health has tightened screening criteria over the coronavirus for people in eight provinces popular with Chinese tourists. The tightened screening comes after the number coronavirus cases in Thailand rode to 35.

We have to work in a more aggressive way to identify possible coronavirus infections as soon as possible.” Department of Disease Control deputy director-general Dr Thanarak Plipat told media yesterday.

The new screening measures have been in place for a week. Under them, patients with pneumonia where the cause has not been verified will be automatically referred to Patients under Investigation (PUI). Screening for Covid-19 coronavirus will be stepped up in; Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Krabi, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Bangkok, Samut Prakan or Chon Buri.

After the new screening was introduced, PUI cases jumped from 957 to 1,151 as of yesterday. — An increase of 194.

On Thursday alone, 99 cases were added to the PUI list. Most of the new cases were found in these eight provinces.

Dr Thanarak told the Bangkok Post the new screening method was introduced after the ministry became concerned about the effectiveness of previous screening.

He also added the rise in PUI was the result of extending the screening to passengers from; South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau, instead of only China.

Covid-19 coronavirus cases remain at thirty five

The number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand has remained unchanged at 35 for the last four days. Indicating the contagion rate may have stalled in Thailand.

The Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday asked the public not to panic over news. Even more the health ministry was classifying Covid-19 coronavirus as a “dangerous” communicable disease. Saying that the policy was made to strengthen measures to tackle the outbreak.

The new classification of the Covid-19 coronavirus will also allow health officials to use the law to control transmission. Instead of relying on screening and quarantines.

Thai’s infected with virus in Japan

Regarding Thais caught up in Japan’s Covid-19 outbreak, foreign ministry spokesperson said another Thai crew member of the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus. Bringing the number of Thai cases on the cruise ship to four.

He said the patient has been sent to hospital and all four Thai patients are under close care of Thai officials in Japan.

Two Thai passengers and 23 Thai crew members were registered aboard the cruise ship. It has been docked in Yokohama under quarantine.

The Thai embassy in Tokyo said the remaining Thai crew will be allowed to leave the vessel and return to Thailand if their second test comes back negative. The Diamond Princess’s operator also said it will cover travel expenses.