Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 20th July

Epic Games Store Free Games – On July 13, the Epic Games Store unveiled its latest free game, Train Valley 2, while also announcing the upcoming additions for July 20: Murder By Numbers and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Sadly, GRIME, a thrilling fusion of horror, Metroidvania, and Soulslike genres, is no longer available on the Epic Games Store at the time of writing. However, fans can still get their hands on Train Valley 2, released on July 13.

Epic Games Store follows its usual pattern of weekly rotations every Thursday, and on July 20, Train Valley 2 will make way for Murder by Numbers and The Elder Scrolls Online.

While Xbox Game Pass occasionally surprises with its release schedule and PS Plus consistently delivers great titles, it’s the Epic Games Store’s weekly nature that sets it apart.

This allows fans to eagerly anticipate both the current week’s Train Valley 2 and the upcoming releases for the following week.

From July 20 at 10 am CT until July 27 at the same time, gamers can enjoy two captivating titles on the Epic Games Store. First up is Murder by Numbers, an indie adventure puzzle game set in 1996 Los Angeles.

Players assume the role of Honor Mizrahi, a recently dismissed employee who becomes entangled in a murder mystery when her former boss is found dead.

Teaming up with SCOUT, a trusty robot companion, fans will unravel a series of murders linked to a grand and ominous conspiracy.

Meanwhile, The Elder Scrolls Online needs no introduction, as this highly acclaimed MMO grants players the freedom to explore various regions of Tamriel while assuming any desired role.

Current Epic Games Store Free Games

You have until July 20 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim Train Valley 2

Train Valley 2 is now the free games available on the Epic Games Store. Users of the Epic Titles Store can claim both titles for free between now and July 20.

Train Valley 2

Until July 20, enthusiasts can seize the opportunity to claim Train Valley 2 from the Epic Games Store.

Although it caters to a niche audience of train and simulation game enthusiasts, those who fall into this category are in for a delightful experience.

The game seamlessly blends the thrill of trains, captivating tycoon-style gameplay, and engaging puzzle-solving elements.

Moreover, Train Valley 2 offers a robust package with achievements, DLC add-ons, and more.

As always, for those who may not be particularly excited about it, they can simply anticipate the weekly rotation and look forward to what comes next.

Epic Games Store Free Games: What’s coming next?

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters

Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster

Feb. 16 to Feb 23: Warpips

Feb. 24 to Mar. 2: Duskers

Mar. 2 to Mar. 9: Rise of Industry

Mar. 9 to Mar. 16: Call of the Sea

Mar. 16 to Mar. 23: Gladius – Relics of War

Mar. 23 to Mar. 30: Chess Ultra, World of Warship

Mar. 31 to Apr. 6: Tunche, The Silent Age

Apr. 6 to Apr. 13: Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, Shapez

Apr. 13 to Apr. 20: Second Extinction and Mordhau

Apr. 20 to Apr. 27: Never Alone, Beyond Blue

Apr. 27 to May 4: Breathedge, Poker Club

May 4 to May 11: Against All Odds pack; Horizon Chase Turbo; Kao the Kangaroo

May 11 to May 18: The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle

May 18 to May 25: Death Stranding

May 25 to June 1: Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition

June 1 to June 8: Midnight Ghost Hunt

June 8 to June 15: Payday 2

June 15 to June 22: Guacamelee!; Guacamelee! 2

June 22 – June 29: The Hunter: Call of the Wild; Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms — Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown Pack

June 29 – July 06: The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

July 06 – July 13: Grime

July 20 – July 27: Train Valley 2

